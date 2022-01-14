"I'm not going to start kicking him while he's down, it isn't a good situation for anyone" - Andy Murray on Novak Djokovic's potential deportation

Andy Murray believes Novak Djokovic's visa fiasco has "dragged on" for far too long and has impacted the build up to the Australian Open, which begins on January 17.

Djokovic landed in Melbourne with a medical exemption but had his visa revoked by Border Force officials who deemed he did not meet the criteria for unvaccinated entry. Earlier this week, the Federal Circuit Court quashed the decision to revoke Djokovic's visa, clearing him to participate at the Australian Open.

However, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke looked into the matter and on Friday, exercised his "personal power" to cancel the Serb's visa once again. Djokovic has reportedly approached the court once again to seek recourse.

Ben Rothenberg



Alex Hawke, the Australian Minister for Immigration, has cancelled Novak Djokovic's Australian visa "on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."



Alex Hawke, the Australian Minister for Immigration, has cancelled Novak Djokovic's Australian visa "on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."

Speaking after his 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4 win over Reilly Opelka in Sydney, Andy Murray said he would not criticize Djokovic when he was going through such a tough situation.

The Brit also asserted that it was in the best interests of everyone else involved for the case to be resolved quickly.

"I'm not going to sit here and start kicking Novak whilst he's down," Murray said. "It's not a good situation for anyone. It's unfortunate that it's ended up in this sort of situation. I just want it to get resolved. I think it'd be good for everyone if that was the case. It just seems like it's dragged on for quite a long time now, and it's, not great for tennis, not great for the Australian Open, not great for Novak."

The Brit was further asked if it was time the ATP and other tennis bodies introduced a vaccine mandate for all players. Murray replied that although he encourages everyone to get inoculated against COVID-19, he does believe in freedom of choice.

"I would encourage people to get vaccinated," Murray continued, "but yeah, I do feel people should be able to make their own decision. But then in a country like Australia, you need to be vaccinated to come in and compete here. Obviously most of the players have chosen to do that."

"Pretty much all of the top 100 tennis players --I think like 98% or something of the top 100 men's players have been vaccinated, which is positive. Ultimately people have to make their own choices. But there are consequences sometimes for those decisions, as well."

Statement from PM Scott Morrison on Djokovic visa decision

"I would much rather be talking about my own tennis" - Andy Murray on constantly being asked to comment on Novak Djokovic's situation

Andy Murray in action against Reilly Opelka at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic

During his presser, Andy Murray expressed his annoyance at being constantly asked to comment on Novak Djokovic's visa debacle over the past week. He pointed out how he's worked hard and fought injuries to get back into another final, and would much rather talk about his own performance.

The three-time Grand Slam champion further revealed that he is delighted to be playing the championship match in Sydney. He also stated that he was looking forward to the Australian Open, where he opens against 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

"Every time I come into a press conference, I would much rather be talking about my own tennis," the World No. 135 said. "I have put so much work and effort into getting back into these positions, to be competing for tournaments again and looking forward to playing in the Australian Open for the first time in three years."

"This is the second or third time this week I have been in here and I'm talking about stuff that's going on with another player off the court. I would rather be talking about how delighted and happy I am that I'm back in the final of a tournament again," he added.

Murray will take on either Aslan Karatsev or Dan Evans in the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic on Saturday. He is bidding for his 47th career singles title.

Tennis TV



through to his first ATP Tour final since 2019 after defeating Opelka 6-7 6-4 6-4



@andy_murray through to his first ATP Tour final since 2019 after defeating Opelka 6-7 6-4 6-4

Edited by Arvind Sriram