“I’m just happy both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer enjoy skiing” – Lindsey Vonn after sparking tennis GOAT debate

Former Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn adopted a neutral approach to a fresh comparison between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer hours after sparking the tennis GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate.

Vonn represented the United States of America in international skiing competitions from the year 2000 to 2019. She won numerous accolades including three Olympic medals and eight World Championships.

Vonn recently went skiing with Federer, who retired from professional tennis in September 2022 after winning a staggering 20 Grand Slam titles. It was a dream-come-true moment for the former skier as she posted a reel with Federer on Instagram, writing:

"I finally got to ski with my friend Roger. Have to take some time to really reflect on what it this means to me… I have admired Roger as an athlete, philanthropist and incredible champion for so many years. Normally, people you look up to always let you down in one way or another, but not Roger. Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word."

She further claimed that the Swiss is the greatest tennis player of all time regardless of the statistics.

“Thanks for this memory Rog. You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say (or Leo lol) you're my forever GOAT, because it’s not about the stats but the impact you have made on me, and I’m just one of millions," she further wrote.

Vonn's claim, however, caused an uproar among Novak Djokovic's fans on social media, who rebuked her for disregarding statistics. Djokovic notably has won 24 Major titles, four more than Federer.

Interestingly, the Serb too went out on the mountains with his ski blades to enjoy the slopes during the weekend. The Serb's mini endeavor ironically invited another comparison between him and Federer. But Vonn refrained from taking any sides and wrote on X:

"I’m just happy they both enjoy skiing. Makes me happy!"

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic leads Roger Federer 27-23 in head-to-head

Novak Djokovic (L) shakes hands with Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer played against each other 50 times between the years 2006 and 2020. The Serb managed to collect 27 victories against Federer's 23 during the years.

In their first four battles, the Swiss maestro remained invincible. The Serb downed his adversary for the first time in 2007 at the Canadian Open. He defeated Federer 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 in the final after going past Andy Roddick and Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

The duo locked horns for the last time in the semifinals of the 2020 Australian Open. Djokovic defeated the Swiss 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3. He notably went on to win the tournament by overcoming Dominic Thiem in the decider.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins