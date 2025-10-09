"I'm just living the dream" - Shanghai Masters sensation Valentin Vacherot gets emotional about breaking into top 100 after best run of career

The Monegasque talent, Valentin Vacherot, recently shared his emotional reaction after achieving a significant feat in his professional career. In the Shanghai Masters tournament, he defeated Holger Rune in the quarterfinal round, becoming the second-lowest-ranked player to reach the semifinal of a Masters 1000 event and subsequently breaking into the Top 100 ATP rankings.To reach the semifinal stage, Valentin Vacherot overcame Laslo Djere, Alexander Bublik, Tomas Machac, and Tallon Griekspoor. In the quarterfinal round, he defeated the current World No. 11, Danish star, with a concluding score of 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4. With his prominent win, he is currently occupying the World No. 92 spot in the PIF ATP Live Rankings.During his post-match on-court interview, the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, native shared his thoughts, highlighting his joy, disbelief, and humility after achieving a momentous win of his career.&quot;I didn't even come as a qualifier, I came as an alternate. I wasn't sure to even play the qualifying. I don't know what to say. This is just unbelievable. I mean, the last win meant already so much to me. This one means even more. It was tough to not think about it on the match point.&quot; He shared via Rolex Shanghai Masters recent X post.He continued,&quot;There's also the top 100 breaking. I know this is just a step, but... I tried to not look at the ranking this whole tournament, but unfortunately for this one, a few medias or anything... I read it on a few medias that if I won, I would be breaking the top 100. And I cannot wait for Thursday. I don't even know which day we are. I don't even know when's the semifinal. I don't know. So I'm just so happy and just living the dream.&quot;In the semi-final round of the Shanghai Masters, Valentin Vacherot will lock horns with the Serbian legend, Novak Djokovic.Valentin Vacherot delivered impressive performances in his previous tournamentsValentin Vacherot at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Two - Source: GettyDuring the 2025 Cassis Open Provence, ATP Challenger Tour, Valentin Vacherot reached the quarter-final round after defeating Clement Chidekh and Michael Mmoh.At the Internazionali di Tennis Città di Todi, the cousin of French talent, Arthur Rinderknech, reached the semi-final round after overcoming Norwegian talent, Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, and others.At the Svijany Open, he ended his tournament run with a quarter-final round, and at the Francavilla al Mare Open, Vacherot reached the title-winning match. In the 2022 Nonthaburi Challenger, he won his first Challenger title after defeating Lý Hoàng Nam in the final.