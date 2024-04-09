"I’m more like Novak Djokovic when he was younger" - Daniil Medvedev discusses his stylistic resemblance to Serb over Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Daniil Medvedev recently said that his playing style is similar to that of Novak Djokovic, rather than Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer are legends of the game who boast a remarkable combined total of 66 Grand Slam singles titles to their names. The Serb has claimed 24 of those titles, while Nadal and Federer have won 22 and 20, respectively.

Medvedev has faced all three of these tennis greats on the ATP Tour. He has competed against Djokovic 15 times, winning just five of those encounters. Against Nadal, Medvedev has played six times, with only one win to his name. When facing Federer, the Russian has played three matches, losing all three.

In a recent interview, Daniil Medvedev was asked about his playing style and who he relates it to stylistically. He stated that he sees similarities between his game and Djokovic's from when the Serb was younger. Medvedev explained that he finds it easier to relate to Djokovic's style as Nadal is left-handed and Federer's style of play differs greatly from his own.

"Stylistically, I’ll say that in some ways I’m more like Novak when he was younger. I think that his tennis is different now than at the beginning of his career. Rafa is left-handed and Roger plays tennis, which is far from mine. Therefore - Djokovic," Medvedev told Russian publication m.sport-express

Medvedev also shared that he holds great respect for Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray's game as he grew up watching and playing like them.

The World No. 4 also appreciated Djokovic for always treating him with respect, regardless of his ranking or age.

"I respect Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray for a lot of things. I grew up on their tennis," he said. "He [Novak Djokovic] always treated me with the same respect - no matter how old I was or what place I was in the ranking. He treats many people this way, and it deserves respect."

Daniil Medvedev has faced Novak Djokovic three times in a Grand Slam final

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic have met three times in a Grand Slam final to date. Their first encounter in a Major final took place at the 2021 Australian Open, where the two-time defending champion Djokovic emerged victorious with a dominant 7–5, 6–2, 6–2 win over Medvedev, claiming his ninth Melbourne Slam title and 18th Grand Slam title overall.

However, Medvedev sought redemption later that year at the US Open final, where he avenged his loss to Djokovic in Australia by defeating the Serb in straight sets, 6–4, 6–4, 6–4, to secure his first Grand Slam title.

Their most recent showdown at a Grand Slam final was at the 2023 US Open, where Novak Djokovic once again emerged victorious, defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to claim his 24th Grand Slam title. This win tied the World No. 1 with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles in tennis history.

