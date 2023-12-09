“I’m literally shaking this one to sleep” - Serena Williams shares sneak peek of her life as working mom and investor

Serena Williams recently shared a glimpse of her busy life as a working mom and a venture capitalist. In a video posted by her VC firm, Serena Ventures, Williams can be seen multitasking between online meetings, reviewing new startups, and taking care of her newborn daughter, Adira River.

Williams is not only one of the greatest athletes of all time but also a successful entrepreneur and investor. She launched her venture capital firm in 2014 with the mission to invest in companies that embrace diverse leadership and individual empowerment. Since then, she has backed over 50 startups, ranging from health and wellness to e-commerce and education.

The 42-year-old has also launched her clothing line, S by Serena, and a jewelry brand, Serena Williams Jewelry.

In the video, Williams shows how she balances her professional and personal roles while working from home. She can be seen wearing a baby wrap carrier, holding her daughter close to her chest, as she attends various video calls with her team.

One of the most relatable moments in the video is when Williams apologizes to her colleagues for not being able to join on camera, saying:

"Sorry, I can’t join on camera today. I’m literally like shaking this one [Adira River] to sleep."

Throughout the video, the American can be seen holding and rocking her baby girl, who sleeps peacefully in a wrap carrier.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion then proceeds to review a new company that is in the pipeline and do internal catchups on the current portfolio. She concludes the video with a call with the SV team.

The video was posted on Serena Ventures' official Instagram account on Friday, December 8.

"We are super excited to give you a behind the scenes look at a work day in the life with our amazing GP @serenawilliams!" the caption read.

Williams has always been vocal about the challenges and joys of being a mother. She welcomed her first daughter, Olympia Ohanian, in 2017 and her second daughter, Adira River, in August 2023.

Serena Williams opens up about raising 2 young children and applauds parents in similar positions

Serena Williams at the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala

Serena Williams recently shared a candid revelation regarding the challenges of parenting two young children.

In an online conversation in September 2023, Williams revealed how hard it was to raise two young children at the same time, especially when one of them fell ill. She also showed appreciation for the parents who are facing the same challenge as her.

“Having 2 kids is definitely not easy. How do you moms/ dads do it so well!!!??? Especially when one gets sick? Mad respect,” Williams said on X (formerly Twitter).

Serena Williams ended her tennis career at the US Open in September 2022. She was defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas