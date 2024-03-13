Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and other tennis players took a brief respite from their hectic schedules and engaged in a thrilling 'Blink Challenge' at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Eight players were put to the test and their challenge was to keep their eyes open for as long as possible. Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Daniil Medvedev, Aryna Sabalenka, Angelique Kerber, and Iga Swiatek were the ones who took part in the fun game.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka were the first ones to be eliminated, with the Pole lasting five seconds while Sabalenka lasted 14. Coco Gauff followed suit quickly with a time of 16 seconds.

2022 Indian Wells champion Fritz was the first man to be eliminated, lasting 19 seconds, and he was followed by former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber, who put up a strong fight but was eliminated at 26 seconds.

Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev were the last three players standing.

"This is like a hidden talent I have because of so many shoots," Osaka said.

Djokovic looked stoic in his approach, sitting wide-eyed without saying a word. Medvedev, meanwhile, could be seen trying to keep his eyes open as long as possible by mumbling to himself.

Osaka finally gave in at 1 minute 23 seconds much to the excitement of everybody in the room.

"The problem is my eyes are watering, and I am no longer able to see any of you," the Japanese said minutes before her elimination.

Djokovic and Medvedev were now the only ones left and the latter gave up at one minute and 39 seconds. The Serb was adjudged the winner and managed to keep his eyes open for two minutes and 15 seconds as he walked towards the camera recording him before headbutting it.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka sent packing in the third round in Indian Wells; Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Daniil Medvedev safely through

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic suffered a shock loss in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open to lucky loser Luca Nardi.

The Italian youngster beat the 24-time Grand Slam Champion 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, to notch one of the biggest wins of his small career. This is Djokovic's third loss of the season, and the second he's lost to an Italian.

Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, saw her campaign come to an end, losing to 24th seed Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-4 in the third round.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, and Grigor Dimitrov all made it safely through to the round of 16. Maria Sakkari, Daria Kasatkina, Anastasia Potapova, and Emma Navarro, were among the fourth-round qualifiers in the women's event.

