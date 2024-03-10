"I'm in love" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz flaunts her new hairstyle

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz recently got a haircut and it appears she is quite pleased with the result, as she has chosen to proudly flaunt it.

Graf and Agassi have been married for over 23 years since their wedding in October 2001. Before tying the knot with the German, Agassi was previously married to Brooke Shields, but they separated in 1999.

Their son, Jaden, was born on October 26, 2001, followed by their daughter, Jaz Elle, born almost two years later on October 3, 2003. Jaz is a very talented dancer and has won many competitions over the years. Meanwhile, Jaden excels in baseball, serving as a pitcher for the University of Southern California's team, the Trojans.

Jaz recently had a haircut done by her hairstylist, Pamela Tingley, which included "shaggy layers" and "wispy bangs". She shared her new hairstyle on Instagram Stories on March 10, expressing her love for it.

"I'm in love," she wrote in the caption.

Andre Agassi reveals Jaz and Jaden did not understand his and Steffi Graf's level of fame

Andre Agassi has been highly engaged in tennis recently, from attending the 2024 Australian Open to providing commentary on the Netflix Slam featuring an all-Spanish clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal on March 3.

In a media interaction after the conclusion of Netflix Slam, Agassi mentioned that his and Steffi Graf's children, Jaden and Jaz, didn't fully grasp the extent of their popularity initially.

"Somehow there's going to be this moment where they go, 'These are my parents.' So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, 'What's up with these people?' So you go through a whole phase of them going, 'Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal.' And then they start to put together why it's a big deal," Andre Agassi said (via People magazine).

The American added:

"They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process," Agassi said.

Graf won 22 Grand Slam titles, while Agassi won eight. The German is also the only player to date, male or female, to achieve the Golden Slam in 1988 by winning all four Majors of the year alongside an Olympic gold.

