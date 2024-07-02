"I'm in love with this little baby already" - Chris Evert gushes over grandson Hayden, ready to 'live even more'

Chris Evert became a grandmother as her son Nicholas Mill and his wife Rebecca welcomed their son Hayden James Mill on May 23. Evert has three children - Alexander, Nicolas and Colton Jack - with her second husband Andy Mill, a former alpine ski racer.

The American paid her grandson a visit at the hospital when he was born. In an interview with The New York Times, she talked about her love for him, adding that he makes her want to live even more.

"I’m in love with this little baby already. It makes me want to live even more," Chris Evert said.

The proud grandmother announced the arrival of her grandson, Hayden James on her Instagram account. She thanked her son Nicolas and his wife for bringing more love into their family.

"My son Nicky and his wife Rebecca welcomed their first child, Hayden James into this world last nite..Thanks for bringing more love into our family; so proud of you two," she wrote in the caption of a picture of the newborn with his mother and grandmother.

Chris Evert: "The best part by far was being married to Andy, having kids and being a family"

Chris Evert at the 33rd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner - Getty Images

Chris Evert laid bare the details of her family life with ex-husband Andy Mill in an interview with Daily Mail in 2016. She said that having a family with Mill was the best part of her life and she was willing to do it all over again.

"I’ve had a three-part life and, for me, the best part by far was being married to Andy, having kids and being a family. If I could do it over again, I’d have taken some time to really think about what was wrong and try to make it work."

The American added that she still shares a good relationship with Mill and they often spend time together as a family.

"The nice thing is we still love each other. It is a very comfortable love between two people now leading separate lives. He lives 15 minutes away from me in Florida, so we spend time with each other and as a family."

Chris Evert still remains connected with tennis as a broadcaster and chairperson of the USTA. She also operates her own tennis academy, Evert Tennis Academy, along with her brother, John.

