"I'm so here for these men that love their wives and children out loud" - Serena Williams' fans hail her husband Alexis Ohanian for his classy response to Drake's remarks

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian won many hearts and a lot of praise for his classy yet strong response to rapper Drake's dig. Ohanian took Drake's remarks calling him "a groupie" in his stride, suggesting that he keeps winning by being a supportive husband and father.

Earlier, Drake said in a verse of his song 'Middle of the Ocean' from his new album 'Her Loss':

“Side bar Serena, your husband is a groupie, he claim we don’t got a problem but no boo it is like you comin’ for sushi. We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki."

In his response, Ohanian did not directly address Drake, but cheekily shut down the "groupie" remark. The leading American entrepreneur spoke a bit about his business ventures and said that continues to thrive because he always strives to be the best at everything he does, including being the best husband and father.

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

The former Reddit co-founder's response earned high praise from fans, who lauded Ohanian for always expressing his love and affection towards his wife Williams and their daughter Olympia, and setting an ideal example for others.

"I'm so here for these men that love their wives & children out loud. Alexis Ohanian, Russel Wilson, Prince Harry...proud husbands to successful women," a Twitter user reacted.

"I'm so here for these men that love their wives & children out loud. Alexis Ohanian, Russel Wilson, Prince Harry...proud husbands to successful women," a Twitter user reacted.

With Regards, BW @WithRegardsBW



"This is a man. A real man."
"Happy for Serena Williams! Having a vocally loving and supportive husband who isn't afraid of letting the world know is what she deserves."

"This man is clearly proud of being the biggest & loudest cheerleader for his wife & daughter. You really need to look in the mirror and ask yourself what your major malfunction is when you think that kind of love and support is something that deserves to be mocked and belittled," another fan expressed.

hellresidentNY @hellresidentNY



"This man is clearly proud of being the biggest & loudest cheerleader for his wife & daughter.
You really need to look in the mirror and ask yourself what your major malfunction is when you think that kind of love and support is something that deserves to be mocked and belittled."

Here are a few more reactions from fans to Alexis Ohanian's comments:

"Alexis knows how to be classy while flexing. Imagine being Serena Williams husband. Lucky man and beautiful family."

🌊✨ @sriracha_vibes



"Alexis Ohanian Sr. really said, 'I got a loving wife, you got a baby mama. We are not the same'"
"And did not let Olympia's pancakes burn as he flipped with his right, and typed with his left."

"Shout out for this guy taking it in stride"

"There was absolutely no need for Drake to go after Alexis....He loves Serena and Olympia and is their number 1 hype man and maybe all partners should thrive to be that way for their better halves and children."

"This is what a marriage and a loving and supportive hubby looks like."

Elon Eats Ass @AugustusMHill



"Nothing better than a father PROUD to support his wife and be in his child's life. @Drake could take notes."

"Now that's masculinity at its finest"

"A partner who would always motivate me to be greater" - Alexis Ohanian on Serena Williams

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia during Serena Williams' match at National Bank Open Toronto - Day 5.

Alexis Ohanian also took the opportunity to highlight the contributions of his wife Serena Williams and their daughter Olympia to his personal as well as professional life.

He said that Williams always motivates him to be greater and that his life drastically changed after becoming a father and a husband.

"It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In Serena Williams, I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same," tweeted Ohanian.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same. It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same.

Over the last couple of years, Ohanian has also been widely regarded for his work promoting and supporting women's sports. He is the lead investor in the National Women's Super League club Angel City FC.

