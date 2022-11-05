"I'm so here for these men that love their wives and children out loud" - Serena Williams' fans hail her husband Alexis Ohanian for his classy response to Drake's remarks

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian won many hearts and a lot of praise for his classy yet strong response to rapper Drake's dig. Ohanian took Drake's remarks calling him "a groupie" in his stride, suggesting that he keeps winning by being a supportive husband and father.
Earlier, Drake said in a verse of his song 'Middle of the Ocean' from his new album 'Her Loss':
“Side bar Serena, your husband is a groupie, he claim we don’t got a problem but no boo it is like you comin’ for sushi. We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki."
In his response, Ohanian did not directly address Drake, but cheekily shut down the "groupie" remark. The leading American entrepreneur spoke a bit about his business ventures and said that continues to thrive because he always strives to be the best at everything he does, including being the best husband and father.
"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.
The former Reddit co-founder's response earned high praise from fans, who lauded Ohanian for always expressing his love and affection towards his wife Williams and their daughter Olympia, and setting an ideal example for others.
"I'm so here for these men that love their wives & children out loud. Alexis Ohanian, Russel Wilson, Prince Harry...proud husbands to successful women," a Twitter user reacted.
"This man is clearly proud of being the biggest & loudest cheerleader for his wife & daughter. You really need to look in the mirror and ask yourself what your major malfunction is when you think that kind of love and support is something that deserves to be mocked and belittled," another fan expressed.
Here are a few more reactions from fans to Alexis Ohanian's comments:
"A partner who would always motivate me to be greater" - Alexis Ohanian on Serena Williams
Alexis Ohanian also took the opportunity to highlight the contributions of his wife Serena Williams and their daughter Olympia to his personal as well as professional life.
He said that Williams always motivates him to be greater and that his life drastically changed after becoming a father and a husband.
"It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In Serena Williams, I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same," tweeted Ohanian.
Over the last couple of years, Ohanian has also been widely regarded for his work promoting and supporting women's sports. He is the lead investor in the National Women's Super League club Angel City FC.