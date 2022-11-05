Serena Williams reacts to husband Alexis Ohanian shutting down rapper Drake's "groupie" remarks

Serena Williams' husband and leading American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian has hit back at rapper Drake's dig at Ohanian in a song from his latest album 'Her Loss.' Ohanian suggested that he keeps winning because he always aims to be the best at what he does, including being the most supportive father and husband.

In response to Drake calling Ohanian "a groupie" in a verse of his new song "Middle of the Ocean," the former Reddit co-founder responded to the dig in a classy way.

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Alexis Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Serena Williams reacted to the same, expressing her love and pride for Ohanian.

Earlier, Drake, who is an old friend of Williams and was even rumored to be dating her at some point, took a shot at Ohanian in his song, by saying,

“Side bar Serena, your husband is a groupie, he claim we don’t got a problem but no boo it is like you comin’ for sushi. We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki."

Meanwhile, Ohanian also took the opportunity to praise Williams and their daughter Olympia for their contribution to his life, expressing that he has become a better person and businessman since becoming a husband and a father. Ohanian hailed Williams for always motivating him to achieve greater heights.

"It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In Serena Williams, I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same," Ohanian wrote.

He also spoke about his business venture - 776 - and the hard work he has been doing over the years, drawing another touching response from Williams.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian I'm grateful. Everything I accomplished before those hard convos in 2020 is irrelevant to me compared to the work Jr will see me doing now. Creating one multi-billion dollar company (& seeding 35+ more) taught me a lot, now we're going to scale that using software + empathy. I'm grateful. Everything I accomplished before those hard convos in 2020 is irrelevant to me compared to the work Jr will see me doing now. Creating one multi-billion dollar company (& seeding 35+ more) taught me a lot, now we're going to scale that using software + empathy.

Serena Williams honored with portrait display at National Portrait Gallery

A portrait of Serena Williams will be put on display at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC as part of a series honoring the winners of the Portrait of a Nation Award. Artist Toyin Ojih Odutola created the portrait of Williams, which will be put up at the historic gallery in the United States capital city. Another portrait featuring Venus Williams by artist Robert Pruitt will also be displayed as part of the same series.

The Portrait of a Nation award won by Williams recognizes people who have made extraordinary contributions to the US.

Serena Williams reacted to her portrait made by Odutola, stating that she felt "surreal."

"This year had been a season of change and evolution for me. Toyin’s perspective as an artist is unparalleled and to be able to say Toyin Ojih Odutola painted my portrait feels surreal," Williams expressed.

