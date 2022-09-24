"I'm not okay" - Rafael Nadal opens up about wife's pregnancy, reveals having sleepless nights the last few weeks

Rafael Nadal's absence from the Team Europe line-up on Day 2 of the 2022 Laver Cup confirms that he traveled to London only to be part of his great rival and close friend Roger Federer's final match. In the aftermath of an emotional night after his doubles match with Federer, Nadal opened up about the personal stress he has been going through.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion and his wife Mery are expecting their first child. He hinted at some tension in that regard soon after his US Open exit a few weeks ago and Nadal has now revealed the tough moments he has had since returning home after the US Open.

The 36-year-old stated that he has been having sleepless nights and is still getting used to dealing with a different kind of pressure than he usually does on the tennis court.

“I'm not okay, I'm not okay. The truth is that they have been difficult weeks in that sense," Nadal told Spanish media outlet AS.

"Little, very little, few hours of sleep, a little stress in general, situations a little more complicated than usual at home. Which, well, I've had to deal with all of that, which is a different pressure than what you're used to in professional life," he added.

However, all is well at the moment and Nadal expressed that the situation is a lot calmer than it was a few days ago, which allowed him to travel to London for the Laver Cup in a slightly better frame of mind.

"But well, luckily everything is fine, and we are much calmer. And in that sense, well, I was able to come here, which for me was the most important thing," he stated.

"I could not miss this day" - Rafael Nadal

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Rafael Nadal himself was moved to tears on the tennis court as Federer bid an emotional goodbye to the sport after their doubles match on Friday night. The Spaniard, who was set to withdraw from the 2022 Laver Cup if not for Federer's special request, stated that he decided not to miss the moment and be there for the Swiss maestro despite his own personal stress.

"Well, I could not miss this day. And here I've been beyond the circumstances with which he personally arrived. He had to be here, whatever the moment," he said.

The duo lost a thrilling doubles match to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe 9-11 in the deciding tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard did not arrive on the court during the team introductions on Saturday for the second day of the Laver Cup, suggesting that he has likely already left the city to return home and be with his wife and family.

He was accompanied by his sister Maribel, father Sebastian, and coach Carlos Moya during his visit to the Laver Cup.

