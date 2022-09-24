“I'm not sure Rafa will be this upset at his own retirement” – Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal bawling his eyes out during Roger Federer’s Laver Cup farewell

Roger Federer played the final match of his esteemed career in a doubles encounter alongside his greatest rival and friend Rafael Nadal on Friday night. The 41-year-old, who had announced his plans to retire at the Laver Cup, had also expressed his wish for a fairy-tale ending alongside the Spaniard.
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer clashed 40 times during their careers and produced some of the most memorable matches when pitted against each other. The legendary duo enthralled the audience for almost two decades with tennis of the highest quality. Throughout the years, their rivalry was celebrated not just for their sublime display of tennis, but also for the mutual respect, love and admiration they shared on and off the court.
On Friday night, the pair were seen thoroughly enjoying their doubles partnership during the Swiss Maestro’s swansong, but were hit with a bitter realization soon after the match concluded in the favor of their opponents.
Having played the final match of his career, Roger Federer could not hold back his tears. Rafael Nadal, too, was overwhelmed by the significance of the moment and bawled his eyes out at the retirement of his dear friend and rival.
Tennis fans were quick to note that such emotions were unlike anything they had seen before, with one fan remarking that this was an unforgettable moment in sporting history.
“A moment in sporting history I can't and won't ever forget. Have we ever seen anything like that. His greatest rival crying because he'll never play with or against him again. Rafa, man you are a Champion. Roger thank you for making this sport.”
Another fan suggested that it was a sad day for the sport and the whole tennis world was aching alongside the two legends.
“These are not the tears of tennis legends, but these are the tears of tennis.”
Here are some more reactions from fans:
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer lose their doubles encounter at the Laver Cup
Rafael Nadal stood beside Roger Federer as the latter played the final match of his career at the Laver Cup. The legendary duo represented Team Europe in a doubles encounter against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
The European team made a solid start as they broke their opponent’s serve in the last game of the opening set, concluding it in their favor. Team World, however, took the lead in the second set after breaking their opponents.
The veterans fought back soon after to level the scoreline and eventually push the set to a tie-break. Sock and Tiafoe were able to capitalize on the tie-breaker to force a deciding match tie-break on their opponents. The two teams went neck and neck in the decider. It was Nadal and Federer who acquired the first match point, but the tenacious Team World fought back to win the fixture and settle the score at 4-6, 7-6 (2), (11-9).
Heading into Day 2, both teams are tied with two wins each. Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe triumphed over opponents Jack Sock and Diego Schwartzman respectively. Andy Murray, meanwhile, was defeated by Team World’s Alex de Minaur before Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were dismissed by Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
Q. Will there ever be a rivalry like that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal?
Maybe
Never