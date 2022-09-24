“I'm not sure Rafa will be this upset at his own retirement” – Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal bawling his eyes out during Roger Federer’s Laver Cup farewell

Roger Federer played the final match of his esteemed career in a doubles encounter alongside his greatest rival and friend Rafael Nadal on Friday night. The 41-year-old, who had announced his plans to retire at the Laver Cup, had also expressed his wish for a fairy-tale ending alongside the Spaniard.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer clashed 40 times during their careers and produced some of the most memorable matches when pitted against each other. The legendary duo enthralled the audience for almost two decades with tennis of the highest quality. Throughout the years, their rivalry was celebrated not just for their sublime display of tennis, but also for the mutual respect, love and admiration they shared on and off the court.

On Friday night, the pair were seen thoroughly enjoying their doubles partnership during the Swiss Maestro’s swansong, but were hit with a bitter realization soon after the match concluded in the favor of their opponents.

Having played the final match of his career, Roger Federer could not hold back his tears. Rafael Nadal, too, was overwhelmed by the significance of the moment and bawled his eyes out at the retirement of his dear friend and rival.

Tennis fans were quick to note that such emotions were unlike anything they had seen before, with one fan remarking that this was an unforgettable moment in sporting history.

“A moment in sporting history I can't and won't ever forget. Have we ever seen anything like that. His greatest rival crying because he'll never play with or against him again. Rafa, man you are a Champion. Roger thank you for making this sport.”

anenglishmaninspain @AndyElche @rennaestubbs @Clijsterskim @rogerfederer



Have we ever seen anything like that. His greatest rival crying because he'll never play with or against him again.



Rafa,man you are a Champion



Roger thank you for making this sport. @RafaelNadal A moment in sporting history I can't and won't ever forget.Have we ever seen anything like that. His greatest rival crying because he'll never play with or against him again.Rafa,man you are a ChampionRoger thank you for making this sport. @rennaestubbs @Clijsterskim @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal A moment in sporting history I can't and won't ever forget.Have we ever seen anything like that. His greatest rival crying because he'll never play with or against him again.Rafa,man you are a ChampionRoger thank you for making this sport.

Another fan suggested that it was a sad day for the sport and the whole tennis world was aching alongside the two legends.

“These are not the tears of tennis legends, but these are the tears of tennis.”

Moharb @Moharb25410178 @LaverCup These are not the tears of tennis legends, but these are the tears of tennis. @LaverCup These are not the tears of tennis legends, but these are the tears of tennis.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Musab @Musab_Abid If you saw the way Nadal cried all the way through Federer's farewell, you were witness to something that has never been seen before.



Your biggest rival, bawling his eyes out at your retirement? The stuff of movies. Of folklore. It just isnt supposed to happen.



And yet it did. If you saw the way Nadal cried all the way through Federer's farewell, you were witness to something that has never been seen before.Your biggest rival, bawling his eyes out at your retirement? The stuff of movies. Of folklore. It just isnt supposed to happen.And yet it did.

Gail Bell @Gailgbell @LaverCup 2 darling boys who grew up together and were always humble! What as example @LaverCup 2 darling boys who grew up together and were always humble! What as example

Mary Gorgens @MaryGorgens #Fedal @LaverCup I thought I would be sad.But nothing prepared me for the actual sobbing I did.Pure, raw emotion from both of them.There are rarely fairytales in sport.I really wish tonight had of been the rare occasion! Roger deserved it so much.Rafa deserved it for his friend & rival @LaverCup I thought I would be sad.But nothing prepared me for the actual sobbing I did.Pure, raw emotion from both of them.There are rarely fairytales in sport.I really wish tonight had of been the rare occasion! Roger deserved it so much.Rafa deserved it for his friend & rival 😭 #Fedal

Rose ⚡️🏳️‍🌈 @_zirea3l @LaverCup This is one of the most heart touching moments I've ever experienced. I don’t think I ever want to see it again, I can’t handle this @LaverCup This is one of the most heart touching moments I've ever experienced. I don’t think I ever want to see it again, I can’t handle this

Mary Gorgens @MaryGorgens @rennaestubbs @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal This is when you know that tennis is secondary to the friendship. When your rivalry transcends to being a friendship like this. Tennis wins. We have been truly blessed. And yes, I sobbed like a baby @rennaestubbs @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal This is when you know that tennis is secondary to the friendship. When your rivalry transcends to being a friendship like this. Tennis wins. We have been truly blessed. And yes, I sobbed like a baby 😭

SK🌻 @SalmaKholy @LaverCup #Federer #Nadal @TennisFedal The highest of highs and the lowest of the lows. Their legacies are so intertwined that I can’t imagine a better ending than this. Thank you for the tears #FedalForever @LaverCup @TennisFedal The highest of highs and the lowest of the lows. Their legacies are so intertwined that I can’t imagine a better ending than this. Thank you for the tears #FedalForever. #Federer #Nadal

Rijul Gupta @GuptaRij @LaverCup Greatest rivalry in sports history. They taught us so many things, gave us so many memories. Truly an amazing end to what was an amazing story. Tennis will never be the same. @LaverCup Greatest rivalry in sports history. They taught us so many things, gave us so many memories. Truly an amazing end to what was an amazing story. Tennis will never be the same.

Nikkitodd TheCapeCodder @TheCapeCoddah @KeziahCheung @LaverCup Me too. All three sober tennis fans at the bar having dinner n watching the game, point by point and we got the whole bar involved cuz many didn’t know it was Rogers Farewell match! Everyone was crying and clapping FOREVER in the bar at the end. #no alcohol involved! @KeziahCheung @LaverCup Me too. All three sober tennis fans at the bar having dinner n watching the game, point by point and we got the whole bar involved cuz many didn’t know it was Rogers Farewell match! Everyone was crying and clapping FOREVER in the bar at the end.#no alcohol involved!

Shadidulce @Sophie_b_2505 #fedal @LaverCup Rafa probably thinking a little bit about his own retirement too, maybe next? ... @LaverCup Rafa probably thinking a little bit about his own retirement too, maybe next? ... 😰😭#fedal

md #LetNovakPlay @82_md @LaverCup Roger left. And maybe Rafa next year. I can't bear all of this. So hard. The Big 3 era is at its very last steps. @LaverCup Roger left. And maybe Rafa next year. I can't bear all of this. So hard. The Big 3 era is at its very last steps.

Persephone Pomegranate @wild_anemone_ @LaverCup Once #Nadal leaves … will tennis ever be the same ? #RogerFederer𓃵 thank you for years of extraordinary and outstanding tennis, respect for the game and players and audience. You are a hero to many including my mum 86 years old and you are the only player she truly worshipped @LaverCup Once #Nadal leaves … will tennis ever be the same ? #RogerFederer𓃵 thank you for years of extraordinary and outstanding tennis, respect for the game and players and audience. You are a hero to many including my mum 86 years old and you are the only player she truly worshipped

Corine Leegwater - YogaYatra @CorineYogaYatra @LaverCup Roger told Rafa about his retirement 10 days before the official announcement because he wanted to make sure Rafa could be at the LC for him… I think Rafa was extra sad because he wanted to win this last match with and for him….. @LaverCup Roger told Rafa about his retirement 10 days before the official announcement because he wanted to make sure Rafa could be at the LC for him… I think Rafa was extra sad because he wanted to win this last match with and for him….. 💔💔💔😭😭😭

nomad @lumos011 @LaverCup The greatest rivalry and friendship in not only tennis but sports history! Not only legendary tennis players but they are very good human beings! So proud to be a fan of #Fedal @LaverCup The greatest rivalry and friendship in not only tennis but sports history! Not only legendary tennis players but they are very good human beings! So proud to be a fan of #Fedal.

Barbie Cute @barbiecute05 @LaverCup One shock is enough for another 5-7 years,.please dont talk about Nadal retiring.. please.. please @LaverCup One shock is enough for another 5-7 years,.please dont talk about Nadal retiring.. please.. please

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer lose their doubles encounter at the Laver Cup

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Rafael Nadal stood beside Roger Federer as the latter played the final match of his career at the Laver Cup. The legendary duo represented Team Europe in a doubles encounter against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

The European team made a solid start as they broke their opponent’s serve in the last game of the opening set, concluding it in their favor. Team World, however, took the lead in the second set after breaking their opponents.

The veterans fought back soon after to level the scoreline and eventually push the set to a tie-break. Sock and Tiafoe were able to capitalize on the tie-breaker to force a deciding match tie-break on their opponents. The two teams went neck and neck in the decider. It was Nadal and Federer who acquired the first match point, but the tenacious Team World fought back to win the fixture and settle the score at 4-6, 7-6 (2), (11-9).

Heading into Day 2, both teams are tied with two wins each. Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe triumphed over opponents Jack Sock and Diego Schwartzman respectively. Andy Murray, meanwhile, was defeated by Team World’s Alex de Minaur before Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were dismissed by Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Laver Cup @LaverCup



#LaverCup | @CreditSuisse With Team Europe and Team World all tied up, Day 2 promises more must-see tennis. With Team Europe and Team World all tied up, Day 2 promises more must-see tennis.#LaverCup | @CreditSuisse https://t.co/PoJnCHPALy

LIVE POLL Q. Will there ever be a rivalry like that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal? Maybe Never 0 votes so far