“I'm so proud of you, and I will be rooting for you all the way” - Former US first lady Michelle Obama congratulates Coco Gauff on her maiden Grand Slam final

Coco Gauff booked her place in the 2022 French Open final with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Martina Trevisan on Thursday. The American has looked almost unstoppable in Paris this year and made it to her maiden Grand Slam final on the back of some emphatic wins.

Amongst her many fans is Michelle Obama, who served as the first lady of the United States of America between 2009 and 2017. She took to social media to congratulate the teenaged Gauff and promised to root for her in the final.

“Congrats, @CocoGauff! I'm so proud of you, and I will be rooting for you all the way!” Michelle Obama tweeted.

Gauff, a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros last year, arrived in Paris a little over two weeks ago celebrating her high school graduation by posing for photos near the Eiffel Tower.

The former first lady was quick to congratulate Gauff back then too, adding that she is destined to achieve even greater things with her life. Her words seem almost prophetic in hindsight, as Gauff became the youngest player to reach a Major title match since Maria Sharapova in 2004 (Wimbledon) and the youngest finalist at Roland Garros since Kim Clijsters in 2001.

Coco Gauff takes on Iga Swiatek in French Open final

Following her win against Trevisan in the semifinals, Coco Gauff will face World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the Roland Garros summit clash on Saturday.

The Pole brushed aside Daria Kasatkina in the other semifinal, winning 6-2, 6-1 to register her 34th consecutive win and reach her second Grand Slam final. It is the fourth longest win streak across the WTA and ATP tours since 2000, trailing only Novak Djokovic (43 in 2011), Roger Federer (42 in 2006) and Venus Williams (35 in 2000).

Gauff is also in red-hot form, with the 18-year-old yet to drop a set in the tournament. Saturday's final will be the third meeting between the two, with the World No. 1 having a 100 percent win record in their clashes. The American lost to Swiatek at the Miami Masters earlier this year and at the Rome Masters in 2021.

A win on Saturday would give Coco Gauff her first ever Major trophy and third WTA tour title, while denying the World No. 1 her second French Open title.

