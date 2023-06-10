"I'm still drowning" - Nick Kyrgios points to Wimbledon battle with Novak Djokovic to assert Serb's greatness

In a recent Twitter exchange, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios referred to his own demanding experience in the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic.

The exchange was initiated by fellow player Tennys Sandgren. It came in the wake of Djokovic's victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open 2023 semifinal, a match that left Alcaraz struggling with tension-induced cramps.

Sandgren, commenting on the challenging nature of competing against Djokovic, tweeted:

"Matching Novak in 3/5 takes you out to the deep water. If you don’t find the balance point of calm intensity, you’ll drown."

Carlos Alcaraz explained that the cramps he faced during his game were due to the stress and nerves he was feeling—something he hadn't experienced before.

Kyrgios, responding to Sandgren's tweet, alluded to his own encounter with Djokovic at Wimbledon. Kyrgios' tweet read:

"I’m still drowning from Wimby 🥵🥵🥵🥵".

Kyrgios' response is a reference to the Wimbledon final, where he battled it out with Djokovic. In a hard-fought match, Djokovic triumphed over Kyrgios with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3). This victory marked Djokovic's seventh Wimbledon title, further solidifying his place in tennis history.

Kyrgios, known for his powerful serve and unpredictable style of play, faced Djokovic in his first ever singles Grand Slam final.

Despite securing the first set, the Australian found himself on the losing end as Djokovic rallied back to claim victory. The match was an intense display of physical and mental prowess that left a lasting impression on both players and spectators alike.

The conversation between Sandgren and Kyrgios highlights the intense physical and mental challenge that comes with competing against a player of Djokovic's caliber.

Djokovic, currently World No. 3, is known for his remarkable resilience and exceptional gameplay, making it extremely tough for competitors to secure a win against him, especially in high-stakes games like Grand Slam finals.

Nick Kyrgios gears up for Stuttgart Open

Nick Kyrgios set to make a comeback at Stuggart Open 2023

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is preparing for a much-anticipated return to competition, with his name featured in the main draw for the Stuttgart Open 2023. The match lineup suggests he may possibly square off against the tournament's second seed, Taylor Fritz, in the quarterfinals.

Kyrgios, the eighth seed for this tournament, has been absent from the ATP Tour since October 2022. His season opener this year is set against the emerging talent from China, Wu Yibing, in the initial round of this ATP 250 event, held on grass courts.

The last time Kyrgios participated in a singles match was at the 2022 Japan Open, a competition from which he had to withdraw due to a knee injury. Initially, the Australian was set to return at the Australian Open, but a surgical procedure on his knee forced him to bow out of the year's first Grand Slam.

Though he planned a return during the Sunshine Double in March, he was forced to delay it again due to an unfortunate foot injury sustained during an armed robbery at his residence in Canberra.

Despite these setbacks, the Australian tennis star is ready to make a comeback, with his return scheduled at the upcoming Stuttgart Open in Germany.

Kyrgios's first-round opponent, Wu, ranked No. 54 in the ATP Rankings, won't be an easy adversary. He made history in February by becoming the first Chinese male to claim an ATP Tour singles title, defeating top players including Denis Shapovalov, Fritz, and John Isner at the Dallas Open.

Should Kyrgios triumph over Wu, he will face either Shapovalov or a qualifier in the next round. The second seed, Fritz, positioned in the bottom half of the draw, is projected to be Kyrgios's quarterfinal challenge if both players progress.

