"I'm still not where I want to be to compete and win consecutive matches at the highest level" - Stan Wawrinka after his withdrawal from the 2022 Swiss Open 

Following his withdrawal from the 2022 Swiss Open in Gstaad, Stan Wawrinka has said that he's still not at the level he needs to be to win consecutive matches.

The three-time Major winner has been beset by persistent injuries since 2017. After injuring his left foot in Doha last year, Wawrinka was away from competitive action for more than a year.

He made his return at the ATP Challenger in Marbella, picking up consecutive wins in Rome before losing to Novak Djokovic in straight sets. Since then, Wawrinka has won only one of his four matches, making first-round exits at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



with a backhand beauty in his win over Stan Wawrinka



#Wimbledon "This is an unbelievable shot" @janniksin with a backhand beauty in his win over Stan Wawrinka "This is an unbelievable shot" 🇮🇹@janniksin with a backhand beauty in his win over Stan Wawrinka #Wimbledon https://t.co/nBQQLFU49n

Wawrinka cited his lack of competitiveness as the reason for his withdrawal from Gstaad.

"I’m sad to say that I will have to withdraw from Gstaad. Always, but even more in Switzerland, I want to play my best in front of my fans. I only want to go on court when I feel that I can properly compete. I'm extremely sorry about this," Wawrinka said.

The 37-year-old added that he's not at the level to win consecutive matches despite his daily progress.

"It’s been a long road back to recovery and I’m getting better day in day out. Even though I'm happy with the progess, I know that I'm still not where I want to be and where I need to be in order to compete and win consecutive matches at the highest level," he tweeted.

Stanislas Wawrinka @stanwawrinka It’s been a long road back to recovery and I’m getting better day in day out. Even though I'm happy with the progess, I know that I'm still not where I want to be and where I need to be in order to compete and win consecutive matches at the highest level. It’s been a long road back to recovery and I’m getting better day in day out. Even though I'm happy with the progess, I know that I'm still not where I want to be and where I need to be in order to compete and win consecutive matches at the highest level.

The Swiss has won only three of his eight matches this year as he strives to rediscover his mojo.

"Next stop is the US swing" - Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka on Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Stan Wawrinka added in another tweet that he hopes to continue working hard for the remainder of the season.

The World No. 252 shared that his next stop would be the US Open swing leading up to the last Major of the year.

"I’m investing in myself and the process to get back to be playing at the level I was playing before my injury. Hopefully see you next year in beautiful Gstaad! Meanwhile I will keep working hard for the rest of the season. Next stop is the US swing," Wawrinka said.

Stanislas Wawrinka @stanwawrinka I’m investing in myself and the process to get back to be playing at the level I was playing before my injury. Hopefully see you next year in beautiful Gstaad! Meanwhile I will keep working hard for the rest of the season. Next stop is the US swing I’m investing in myself and the process to get back to be playing at the level I was playing before my injury. Hopefully see you next year in beautiful Gstaad! Meanwhile I will keep working hard for the rest of the season. Next stop is the US swing

Wawrinka won his second Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2016, coming from a set down to beat Novak Djokovic in the final.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far