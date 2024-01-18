"I'm stressing";"Couldn't breathe" - Tennis world reacts to Elena Rybakina's shock Australian Open exit after longest Grand Slam tiebreak

The tennis world, including Bianca Andreescu and Laura Robson, have shared their reactions to Elena Rybakina’s shocking loss at the 2024 Australian Open.

Rybakina, last year's tournament finalist, faced a formidable opponent in Russia’s Anna Blinkova, in the second round of the Melbourne Major on Thursday, January 18. The third seed had a disappointing start, with Blinkova capitalizing on her solitary break to snatch the opening set 6-4.

However, Elena Rybakina returned the favor in the second set as she eked out a decisive break in the tenth game to force a decider. Blinkova led the final set for the most part, only for the World No. 3 to get a break back and level the score 4-4. The duo then exchanged breaks in the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th games. The Kazakh also saved two match points in the process to give herself a super-tiebreak opportunity.

As it turned out, the 30 minutes and 42 points super-tiebreak, which went in Anna Blinkova’s favor [6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (20)], was the longest in Grand Slam singles history. The Russian’s surprising win over the defending runner-up in such a manner caught the attention of the tennis world.

Several fans, as well as the duo’s colleagues, were on the edge of their seats throughout the final moments of the match.

“BLINKOVAAAA WHAATTTT I’m stressing rn,” Bianca Andreescu wrote on X. “Wow from both players… just wow!”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The tension was palpable in the Rod Laver Arena as well. Former World No. 20 Daria Saville noted that the chair umpire, too, couldn’t keep his composure.

“Chair umpire laughing hahaha,” she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Thursday, the fifth day of the Australian Open, had its fair share of thrillers ft. Iga Swiatek, Holger Rune, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud. A few matches, still ongoing, also went past midnight.

Jannik Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill remarked that it was one of the best days for Grand Slam tennis.

“One of the great days of Grand Slam tennis,” he wrote.

Expand Tweet

John McEnroe's brother and doubles specialist Patrick McEnroe wrote:

"One of the best days at a major…..ever."

Expand Tweet

Former player Laura Robson, who was commentating on Elena Rybakina's match, too, expressed her astonishment at the result.

Expand Tweet

“My breakfast got cold watching this tie break bc I couldn’t breathe lol,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis world:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Anna Blinkova on edging out Elena Rybakina in super-tiebreak at Australian Open: "My hands were shaking, and my legs too"

Anna Blinkova and Elena Rybakina share an embrace

Anna Blinkova got the job done against Elena Rybakina on her ninth match point, after two hours and 46 minutes of play. She also saved a staggering six match points produced by the former Wimbledon champion.

Following the match, Blinkova thanked the packed Rod Laver Arena for bringing out the best in her.

“Thank you so much to the crowd for cheering, encouraging me. Thank you for coming. It helped me so much. It gave me so much energy to fight until the end,” she said in her on court interview. “There were moments that I enjoyed, and (there were) other moments. I don’t know what to say. It was super tough. I just tried to stay focused on every point. I had so many match points.”

“I tried to be aggressive. But in these moments my hands were shaking, and my legs too. I tried to be calm as hard as I could. I’m super happy to win in the end,” she added, laughing.

Anna Blinkova will next face Jasmine Paolini for a spot in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday, January 20.