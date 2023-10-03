"I'm not sure anyone has done something like this before" - Daniil Medvedev reaches China Open 2023 final, eyes ATP title in 21st different city

Daniil Medvedev holds a distinct record of winning 20 ATP titles in his career in 20 different cities across the world.

The first title in Medvedev's career came at the Sydney Open in 2018, where he defeated home favorite Alex de Minaur in the final. Since then, he has won one Grand Slam title (2021 US Open), one ATP Finals (London 2020), and six Masters 1000s (Cincinnati 2019, Shanghai 2019, Paris 2020, Canada 2021, Miami 2023, and Rome 2023).

The Russian also has 11 other titles across various categories, won in cities like Dubai, Doha, Rotterdam, Vienna, Los Cabos, Mallorca, Marseille, St. Petersburg, Sofia, Tokyo, and Winston-Salem.

Medvedev, who has a chance to extend that streak after reaching the 2023 China Open final in Beijing, stated that it does not give him any extra motivation when playing in tournaments.

"Honestly, not really extra motivation. I really want to win every time I step on court. So in a way I'm really disappointed that I never managed to defend one of my titles. Talking about the last one, US Open was the first one I could do it, I was in the final," he said at a press conference.

The World No. 3 said that he looks at it as a fun fact and nothing more, though he does hope to break the streak by doing well at the Shanghai Masters this month.

"It's a fun fact. It's a fun story. This week I'm here in Beijing, so I hope to make it 21, 21 different cities. Yeah, it's going to be pretty special because I'm not sure anyone has done something like this before," he said.

"At the same time I hope to, in Shanghai, maybe break this story, try to win a second title in the same city, same tournament," he added.

Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Zverev, to face Jannik Sinner in China Open 2023 final

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2023 China Open.

On Tuesday, October 3, Daniil Medvedev produced a clinical performance to defeat Alexander Zverev in the 2023 China Open semifinals.

Medvedev used his serve to save all four break points he faced and he secured a late break in each set to earn a clinical 6-4, 6-3 win. With it, the Russian has advanced to his eighth tour-level final this year and has a chance to win his sixth title (after Rome, Miami, Dubai, Doha, and Rotterdam) of the season.

The 27-year-old will next face Jannik Sinner after the Italian defeated Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the other semifinal on Tuesday.