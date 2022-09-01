"I'm not sure I saw anything like this before" - Daniil Medvedev on 2022 US Open atmosphere fuelled by Serena Williams' impending retirement

After reaching the US Open third round on Wednesday night, Daniil Medvedev has said that the retiring Serena Williams' presence has made for a unique atmosphere at Flushing Meadows.

Williams, a six-time winner in New York, is playing the last tournament of her illustrious career this fortnight. Having won just one of her four singles matches this year coming into the US Open, the 23-time Major winner has caught fire.

After a straight-forward win over Danka Kovinic in her final US Open campaign, Williams extended her farewell party in the Big Apple by taking out second seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Medvedev was business as usual - seeing off Frenchman Arthur Rindeknech in straight sets to reach the third round.

In his press conference, Medvedev talked about the Serena mania that has gripped the tournament, with a partisan crowd exhorting the legend for one last dance.

"It's completely her tournament, in my opinion," said Medvedev. "Here it's New York, it's Serena, icon, queen. ... Every point you know what's happening. If it's silent, point is to the other girl. If it goes boom, then Serena won the point. It was easy to know the score every time. Yeah, it's just amazing. I'm not sure I saw anything like this before."

He added that Williams played 'amazing' on the night and is excited to see how she fares this fortnight.

"She played pretty amazing. ... Also after the second set that she lost, never know how the third is going to go. Straightaway she was there, playing great tennis. Really happy for her. Hoping to see what she can do at the end," he said.

Williams will next take on Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday for a place in the second week.

"Being amongst the favourites just brings me more motivation to try to do well" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 US Open

Daniil Medvedev is happy to be installed as one of the pre-tournament favorites. The top seed is seeking to create history in New York this fortnight.

If he goes all the way, he will become the first male player since Roger Federer (2008) to go back-to-back at Flushing Meadows.

Admitting that there are other strong contenders in the draw, Medvedev said that it's extra motivation to see his name as one of the players who could win the tournament.

"There are many other good guys, said Medvedev. "I'm happy to see my name sometimes in the odds or something like this because I'm like, That's great. That means that I play some good tennis. Being amongst the favourites just brings me more motivation to try to do well."

Daniil Medvedev needs to reach the final to stand a chance of remaining the World No. 1 after this fortnight.

