Create

"I’m not sure how we made it through" – Jessica Pegula pens an emotional post on her 2022 season

By DEVANG CHAUHAN
Modified Dec 25, 2022 10:00 AM IST
jessica pegula
Jessica Pegula on her 'emotional' 2022 season

Jessica Pegula signed off her 2022 season on an emotional note and shared her feelings about her accomplishments in the year on her social media handles.

The American had a career-best season on the tour in 2022 as she finished the year as No.3 in the WTA Rankings, which included a WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara and a 42-21 win/loss record.

While sharing a video on Instagram, she revealed that it had been a "very tough year" for her family while speaking about her mother, calling her the "strongest" person:

"A lot of people know what a tough year it’s been for my family. I’m not sure how we made it through. All I know is my mom continues to be the strongest person I know. I hope nobody takes for granted their time with family and loved ones around the holidays and every day."

The World No. 3 mentioned that her younger self would never have believed that she would achieve all the things that she had this year.

"I continue to be lucky enough to play a sport I love, which is an escape for me, that challenges me more than anything. Year-end #3, tell that to 7-year-old me in Wexford, PA, and I don’t think I would believe it. Having a dream is an amazing thing, but getting to live it is even more magical. I hope everyone keeps dreaming and striving for more in the new year.
"Looking forward to maybe a *celebratory* beer post-match presser in 2023," Pegula added.

"It's definitely something I've always had to deal with" – Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka
Jessica Pegula returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka

Jessica Pegula was born into a renowned family as her parents, Kim and Terry Pegula, own the NFL team Buffalo Bills.

In her post-match presser after her win in Guadalajara, she revealed that she was happy to make an identity of her own other than her parents:

"Yeah, it's definitely something I've always had to deal with I guess. Especially as I was coming up, I was doing better, people kind of knew my name. It's nice that I was able to make a name for myself in this sport."

Pegula added that her performances in 2022 gave her newfound confidence:

"I think just solidifying it by how well I've been doing the last year definitely gives me a lot of confidence. It's nice to see people noticing what I'm good at and not other things. It's special. I'm glad."

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Quick Links

Edited by Virat Deswal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...