"I'm not surprised at all" - Coco Gauff shares her music listening stats

Coco Gauff’s love for music is well-known, and the tennis star recently took to social media to share some insights into her listening stats for the year.

The 18-year-old shared a screenshot revealing her listening time for the year - 19,701 minutes. Her most listened-to artist was The Weeknd, her top song was Swim from Chase Atlantic, and her top album was Jaden Smith’s CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.

"I'm not surprised at allll," Gauff wrote on her Instagram stories.

The teenager also shared her top five artists of the year based on listening times, which included The Weeknd, Jaden Smith, Jermaine Cole, Chase Atlantic, and Steve Lacy.

"pretty accurate," she wrote.

Gauff earlier shared her top 10 albums and artists of the year. CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, Starboy, Chase Atlantic, Gemini Rights, and Born Sinner were among her top albums. Her top musicians included The Weeknd, Jaden Smith, Jermaine Cole, Steve Lacy, and Beyonce, among others.

She stated that she wanted to share the list despite not thinking that many people would be interested.

"My top 10 listened to albums and artists for this year… not that anyone cares lol just wanted to share," wrote Coco Gauff.

"I'm gonna be the coach" - Coco Gauff picks her dream NFL team

Coco Gauff cheered the Miami Dolphins at the National Football League at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, donning the team’s jersey. In an interview, the youngster was asked about which tennis players she would choose to form her dream NFL team.

Gauff picked 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal as the quarterback for her side, pointing out the Spaniard's ability to make the right plays at the right time. She then picked Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe.

"I don't know if I can name enough for a whole team, but I'll do like the main positions. Quarterback, I'm gonna go with Rafael Nadal, because I feel like he makes the right plays at the right time," Gauff said.

"Who else would I add on my team for team? I'm gonna go with Nick Kyrgios. I have never see him throw a football or like running a football, so I don't know. But now I think we need a big guy, tennis doesn't have big bodies, but I'm go with Frances Tiafoe," she added.

The American proceeded to appoint herself as the team's coach and picked good friend and former doubles partner Caty McNally to keep her "calm."

"In the end, I think I need somebody that's gonna like, keep me calm, because I'm not gonna be on the field, I'm gonna be the coach. So I think I'm gonna go to Caty McNally to do that," Gauff joked.

