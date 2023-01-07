Venus Williams is receiving unparalleled support from her fans after she was forced to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open due to an injury.

The 42-year-old began her 30th year as a professional tennis player at the ASB Classic in Auckland on January 2, 2023. She defeated Katie Volynets, a player half the age of Williams, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round to register her first win on the tour since beating Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

The legendary player clashed with China's Lin Zhu in the second round. It was Williams' match to lose after a 5-3 lead in the third set. However, she failed to hold on to it and exited the tournament in the Round of 16.

It was this match where she is believed to have picked up an injury. She received a wildcard entry into the main draw for what would have been her 22nd appearance at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. Australia's Kimberly Birrell will be her replacement.

While some fans expressed concern and hoped for Venus Williams to return soon, there were others who feared that she might have already played her last Australian Open. Some even criticized the ASB Classic for its slippery courts, especially after Williams became the second player since Emma Raducanu to pick up an injury.

"This makes me so so sad, you could tell something was off toward the end of that last match in Auckland but we were hoping it wasn’t serious. The level she was showing was so good to see. hoping for a full recovery for Vee soon," a fan tweeted.

Matt Ryan @matty_d31

you could tell something was off toward the end of that last match in Auckland but we were hoping it wasn’t serious. the level she was showing was so good to see. hoping for a full recovery for Vee soon twitter.com/australianopen… #AusOpen @AustralianOpen Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.



Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. this makes me so so sadyou could tell something was off toward the end of that last match in Auckland but we were hoping it wasn’t serious. the level she was showing was so good to see. hoping for a full recovery for Vee soon this makes me so so sad 😔😔😔you could tell something was off toward the end of that last match in Auckland but we were hoping it wasn’t serious. the level she was showing was so good to see. hoping for a full recovery for Vee soon 💜 twitter.com/australianopen…

"Lets see what the organisers have to say about this. They hit back at Emma saying she’s the only one who complained about the court after she sustained ankle injury," a user wrote.

Henry Thonger @henrythonger @AustralianOpen Lets see what the organisers have to say about this. They hit back at emma saying she’s the only one who complained about the court after she sustained ankle injury @AustralianOpen Lets see what the organisers have to say about this. They hit back at emma saying she’s the only one who complained about the court after she sustained ankle injury

"I’m truly heartbroken. I haven’t felt this sad in a long time. Is it over?" another tweet read.

ShelbVee @Tundralite99 #AusOpen @AustralianOpen Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.



Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. I’m truly heartbroken. I haven’t felt this sad in a long time. Is it over? twitter.com/AustralianOpen… I’m truly heartbroken. I haven’t felt this sad in a long time. Is it over? twitter.com/AustralianOpen…

Here are a few more reactions:

Malcolm-Ali @TheMalcolmAli My fav can’t ever catch a break. It’s so sad #AusOpen @AustralianOpen Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.



Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. I’m so gutted right nowMy fav can’t ever catch a break. It’s so sad twitter.com/australianopen… I’m so gutted right now 😭 My fav can’t ever catch a break. It’s so sad twitter.com/australianopen…

JH @joosehumfm #AusOpen @AustralianOpen Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.



Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. 2023 isn't giving what it was supposed to give. twitter.com/AustralianOpen… 2023 isn't giving what it was supposed to give. twitter.com/AustralianOpen…

Josh Gross @josh3302 #AusOpen @AustralianOpen Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.



Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. Feel terrible for Venus. Assuredly her last year and I'm guessing playing at all four Slams, IW, Miami were all on her bucket list of tournaments to play one last time twitter.com/AustralianOpen… Feel terrible for Venus. Assuredly her last year and I'm guessing playing at all four Slams, IW, Miami were all on her bucket list of tournaments to play one last time twitter.com/AustralianOpen…

Serena's snatched wig @Danidilo2 #AusOpen @AustralianOpen Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.



Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. WHAT THE FUCK?! @ASB_Classic trust you will be dealt with 🤬🤬 twitter.com/australianopen… WHAT THE FUCK?! @ASB_Classic trust you will be dealt with 🤬🤬 twitter.com/australianopen…

Kelvin Gray 🎄💡✨ @0try

Unfortunate twitter.com/AustralianOpen… #AusOpen @AustralianOpen Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.



Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. Stop-start playing conditions were never ideal for a player trying to come back from a lingering injury, nvm a 42 yo. Admittedly, Idk what the latest injury is, but the risk of pulling a muscle, hamstring, or something is pretty high under those kinda conditions..Unfortunate Stop-start playing conditions were never ideal for a player trying to come back from a lingering injury, nvm a 42 yo. Admittedly, Idk what the latest injury is, but the risk of pulling a muscle, hamstring, or something is pretty high under those kinda conditions..Unfortunate 😞 twitter.com/AustralianOpen…

DMA @TennisMajesty @AustralianOpen Oh no!! That’s awful news. Pity… given that probably was her final one. @AustralianOpen Oh no!! That’s awful news. Pity… given that probably was her final one.

Steven Mills @StevenMtennis twitter.com/australianopen… #AusOpen @AustralianOpen Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.



Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. Why aren’t we allowed to have nice things? Why aren’t we allowed to have nice things? 😢 twitter.com/australianopen…

A look at Venus Williams' 2022 season

Venus Williams' at the 2022 Citi Open

Injuries cut short Venus Williams' 2021 season, with her last match coming against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in a losing cause at the Chicago Open in August. The seven-time Grand Slam champion returned to the singles competition almost a year later at the 2022 Citi Open, where she lost in the first round.

Williams participated in three other events last year, including the US Open, but faced opening-round exits on all occasions. A 0-4 win-loss record in 2022, along with a prolonged absence from the tour, resulted in her dropping to No. 1003 in the WTA rankings.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes