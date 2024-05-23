"I'm trying my best to make friends...I was in a bubble before" - Naomi Osaka on breaking away from her introverted nature

Naomi Osaka has spoken up about the changes she is attempting to make within herself in terms of reaching out to people. The Japanese, despite being one of tennis' most marketable athletes, is known to be an introverted person who mostly keeps to herself.

In 2023, with the Australian Open being merely days away, Osaka announced her withdrawal from the tournament owing to her pregnancy. However, in her withdrawal announcement, she confirmed that she would return to tennis in time for the 2024 edition of the Australian Open.

Osaka and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, became parents in July 2023, as they welcomed daughter Shai to the world. The tennis star went on to live up to her words, making a swift return to the sport. She marked her comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International before eventually featuring at the Australian Open.

Recently, Osaka, who is currently in Paris preparing for the French Open, spoke to The Guardian about how motherhood has had a profound impact on her views on life and tennis. The four-time Grand Slam winner said that she is actively attempting to make friends nowadays.

"I’m trying my best, trying to make friends. I was walking around the city the other day and I find [observing people] so interesting. Everyone has their own stuff going on," Osaka told The Guardian.

The Japanese also recalled how she used to be in her own "bubble" before, barely noticing people and things around her.

"Before, I was in a bubble, I didn’t even really notice or take the time to see what everyone else is doing," Osaka added.

Naomi Osaka heads into the 2024 French Open on the back of mixed results so far this season

Naomi Osaka in action at the Italian Open

Osaka is yet to rediscover her best form following her return to tennis. She has suffered first-round exits at the Australian Open, the Abu Dhabi Open, and the Open de Rouen. At the Brisbane International, where she made her comeback, she was ousted in the second round, as was the case more recently at the Madrid Open.

At the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open, Osaka made it to the third round before bowing out. At her most recent outing at the Italian Open, the former World No. 1 reached the fourth round, where she lost to Zheng Qinwen.

Osaka's best run so far this year came at the Qatar Open, where she reached the quarterfinals. The Japanese's French Open record is poor, having never made it beyond the third round.

