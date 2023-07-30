What is the name of Naomi Osaka's daughter? Everything you need to know about the former World No. 1's newborn baby

Naomi Osaka has named her daughter Shai. The former World No. 1 announced her pregnancy shortly after withdrawing from this year's Australian Open, claiming that she would subsequently be taking a break from tennis but would be eager to compete at the Melbourne Major next year.

Osaka gave birth to her daughter on July 7 during the Wimbledon Championships. The Japanese named her Shai and announced news of her childbirth a few days later on Instagram. She shared a few images, including one of her baby in a onesie with the caption reading:

"Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program."

Osaka welcomed her daughter with her longtime boyfriend Cordae, who is a rapper. The two started dating in 2019 and have been together ever since.

Cordae, in fact, was the first person to break the news of the couple's daughter while performing at the Calgary Stampede

"My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai," the 25-year-old said.

Naomi Osaka on her baby's nursery: "I tried to be colorful, but not overstimulating"

Naomi Osaka in action at the 2022 US Open

Naomi Osaka opened up on her baby's nursery during an interview with Vogue not long back. The Japanese collaborated with Crate & Barrel’s Crate & Kids to design it and claimed that her main focus was to have a nursery her daughter could get adjusted to even when she was a little older.

“I just know that I really wanted a peaceful nursery. And I wanted somewhere the baby could get adjusted to as well, when she’s a little bit older. Not just in the infant stage. That was my main focus. I tried to be colorful, but not overstimulating," he said.

The former World No. 1 last played a match during the 2022 Pan Pacific Open, where she reached the second round after her opening-round opponent Daria Saville retired in the early stages of the match due to an injury. The Japanese herself retired before her second-round fixture due to abdominal pain. This ended her 2022 season, the highlight of which was her run to the final at the Miami Open.

Osaka's prolonged absence from the WTA Tour has seen her plummet to 441st in the WTA rankings. The 25-year-old started training not long after giving birth to her daughter and it will be interesting to see when she returns to action on the tennis court.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline