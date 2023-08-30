Carlos Alcaraz’s opponent Dominik Koepfer tried his best not to retire from their US Open match, but eventually gave up due to injury.

Carlos Alcaraz took to the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, August 29, to kick off his New York campaign. Unfortunately, the crowd was unable to enjoy a full match as the Spaniard was declared the winner with a 6-2, 3-2 (ret.) score after his opponent Dominik Koepfer retired mid-match.

The German got off to a rough start, brutally rolling his ankle within the first few minutes of the match – in his opening service game itself. Dominik Koepfer was visibly in pain as he walked toward his chair while at deuce in the game. He immediately pulled off his shoes and socks to check on the injury. The German called for a medical time out and his swollen ankle was tended to by the physio thereafter.

The World No. 75’s chances of playing were looking grim after the freak injury, but he chose to continue, taking the disappointed fans into consideration.

Heavily taped, Koepfer put on a brave face as he returned to the court, but was eventually broken by the World No. 1 in the game.

“I'm trying not to retire after 20 minutes because of freaking 20,000 people in the stadium,” the German was heard as saying, as per journalist Ben Rothenberg.

Dominik Koepfer managed to claim a total of four games throughout the match but decided that it was best to retire at the one-hour mark, with Carlos Alcaraz already claiming a break in the second set.

"That's not the best way to get through" – Carlos Alcaraz on his US Open match against Dominik Koepfer

Carlos Alcaraz and Dominik Koepfer in their 2023 US Open match

Carlos Alcaraz reflected on the unexpected turn of events in his Arthur Ashe night-session opener against Dominik Koepfer. The Spaniard noted that getting through to the next round of the US Open due to retirement wasn’t the best outcome.

“Obviously, in the first game, he got injured in the ankle. Obviously, that’s not the best way to get through to another round,” he said in his on-court interview.

Alcaraz also praised the German for continuing despite the discomfort and wished him a speedy recovery.

“But obviously, I have to give credit to him. Hoping to see him soon on court, get well. That’s all I can say for him,” the World No. 1 said.

Albeit playing an injured opponent, the Spaniard was happy with his performance in the match.

“But I have to see myself – that I was playing great. I was feeling really well on court. So, hoping to keep the same level in the next round,” he said.

Carlos Alcaraz will now face 2021 US Open quarterfinalist Lloyd Harris in the second round as he continues his title defense.