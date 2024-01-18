"I'm trying to take an example and not panic"- Iga Swiatek points at Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's tense wins after her Australian Open 2R escape

Iga Swiatek has stated that she has learned not to panic from Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal when things aren't going her way.

On Thursday, January 18, Swiatek found herself in a spot of bother against Danielle Collins in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open. She was trailing 4-1 in the decider before a late comeback saw her clinch the match and progress to the next round.

At the post-match press conference, Swiatek stated that she always tries to improve and is sometimes guilty of trying a bit too hard.

"I will always try [to improve]. Actually, I'm usually wanting to try even too much. The team is like, Keep it easy, keep it cool. If you're going to kind of just try and try, these things may improve," she said.

The World No. 1 then said that most players, including Djokovic and Nadal, are not at their peak throughout the two weeks of Grand Slams.

"Any champion would say to you, basically most of the times they haven't felt comfortable throughout the whole two weeks of the Grand Slam," Swiatek stated.

"We've seen many tournaments where Novak, I haven't seen him play but it seemed like he's not winning too easily. He's also that kind of person that probably improves during the tournament, is able to do that. I also saw Rafa on some tournaments doing that. I'm just trying to take an example from that and not panic so early," she added.

Incidentally, Djokovic admitted on Wednesday that he hasn't been at his best at the Melbourne Major this year and stated that he is looking to find his form as he goes deeper into the tournament.

"I'll be ready" - Iga Swiatek to face Linda Noskova in 2024 Australian Open 3R

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek is currently on an 18-match win streak, the second-longest of her career. She will have the chance to extend that when she takes on Czech teenager Linda Noskova in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open.

On the other hand, Noskova, who beat McCartney Kessler 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 in her previous match, will be looking to end Swiatek’s run of reaching at least the fourth round at the Melbourne Major every year since 2020.

The Pole is not expecting an easy ride against Noskova and stated that she would be ready for whatever the 19-year-old will throw at her.

"I don't know how Linda is going to play, how the match is going to look. I'm ready for every match kind of to be intense. Obviously sometimes it's more intense with players that are having different styles. But she's also playing really good and really fast. I'll be ready," she said.

