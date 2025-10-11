"I am not a machine" - After an 'avalanche of negative comments,' Magdalena Frech slams organizers over 'extreme conditions' at Wuhan Open

Magdalena Frech's run at the Wuhan Open came to an end after losing her third-round match to Laura Siegemund, 6-4, 7-6(2). She received immense backlash after allowing Seigemund to come back in both sets despite leading them each 4-1 at one point. Frech even let a set point in the second set go by.In the wake of criticism, Frech has issued a statement on where analysts and fans are missing the point. She called out the organizers for brutal playing conditions, citing scheduling, heat and humidity, which made every tennis match more about survival than just a competition.&quot;In response to the avalanche of negative ratings and comments after the last game, I would like to inform you that sometimes I regret it, but I am not a machine,&quot; Frech said. &quot;Although I have the impression that the organizers treat us like this when setting a game plan. Playing 3 days in a row from 13-16, in extreme conditions, unfortunately it affected my health, which I always put first. Playing at 36 degrees, with high smog, heated concrete and extreme humidity is acceptable if it does not happen every day.&quot;Unfortunately, the accumulation of this effort has consequences. I've never felt anything like yesterday, despite a few years spent on the tour. Overpowering lack of energy and constant struggle of negative thoughts that tried to stop my body from making another effort. Hitting the ball into the court was a great challenge. It's no longer a tennis match, just a fight for survival! To the fans, thank you for your support. Your presence is of great importance!&quot;Matches in Wuhan are being played in scorching conditions with high temperatures above 30 °C, combined with high humidity. Matches played in roofless or outdoor settings have become difficult. Frech is not the only one who has called out these conditions. Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek and Bianca Andreescu have also spoken against it.Magdalena Frech suffered loss in first round match in China OpenBefore coming to Wuhan, Magdalena Frech participated in the China Open, held in Beijing. There, she lost the first match she played. Ella Seidel defeated her 7-5, 6-4.In Wuhan, she started by defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in the Round of 64. She received a walkover from Karolina Muchová after leading 7-6, 4-1 in the match. Earlier at the 2025 US Open, she reached the third round, where Coco Gauff defeated her 6-3, 6-1.As of October 2025, Fręch is ranked No. 53 in singles. It remains to be seen if she ends the year with an improvement in ranks.