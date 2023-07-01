Andy Murray recently shared his empathy for Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz as they face the challenges that come with achieving overnight success at such a young age.

Murray, who experienced his own breakthrough at 19 when he stunned Andy Roddick at the 2006 Wimbledon Championships, can truly understand the pressure and scrutiny Raducanu and Alcaraz are currently dealing with.

Raducanu rose to prominence as an 18-year-old after her remarkable victory at the 2021 US Open, where she made history as the first qualifier to win a major title. On the other hand, Alcaraz made his mark on the tennis tour with an outstanding 2022 season, capturing the Miami and Madrid Masters titles, the US Open trophy, and attaining the World No. 1 ranking, all while still a teenager.

During an interview with Yahoo!life, Andy Murray expressed his sympathy and concern for Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz as they navigate the challenges that come with sudden success, particularly in the face of intense social media scrutiny.

"There’s nothing that really prepares you for that [overnight success] … I made my fair share of mistakes, obviously. You’re still at that stage where you don’t really know yourself. You’re still very self-conscious about things and you’re constantly changing. It’s really difficult when you’re young," Andy Murray said.

The three-time Grand Slam champion also expounded on the negative impacts of a sudden rise to prominence, highlighting how it completely transforms one's life.

“It’s just this changing of your whole life. [One day] you can just go out to the supermarket, a restaurant, the movies, do what normal people are doing. Then all of a sudden you do that and people are asking for your photograph and you’re getting followed by paparazzi and maybe your friends start seeing you a bit differently and you don’t necessarily know who to trust because lots of people then want a piece of you," he added.

"It’s not totally surprising” - Andy Murray on Emma Raducanu's revelation about her US Open triumph

Andy Murray gears up for Wimbledon 2023

Andy Murray also commented on Emma Raducanu's recent revelation about her conflicting emotions over her 2021 US Open triumph.

"And sometimes I think to myself I wish I’d never won the US Open, I wish that didn’t happen. Then I am like, remember that feeling, remember that promise, because it was completely pure," Raducanu told the Sunday Times.

Murray, highlighting the sense of isolation that comes with being on the tour and the additional pressure of social media criticism after every loss, expressed disappointment that Raducanu would feel this way about her historic victory. However, he admitted that her emotions were not entirely unexpected.

"So, yeah, I think it’s disappointing and sad to hear that someone who’s done what Emma’s done and achieved what she’s done at the age that she’s done it would feel like that about their biggest win and one of the most amazing stories probably ever in sport — but it’s not totally surprising," he said.

In other news, Andy Murray will begin his Wimbledon 2023 campaign aginst Ryan Peniston on Tuesday, July 4.

