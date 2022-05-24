I made the mistake of thinking my 4-year-old daughter Olympia would take mini-golf seriously: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian 

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian posted a picture of their daughter Olympia playing mini-golf during a 'daddy-daughter date'.

The American and her husband often post pictures of themselves with Olympia on social media. Ohanian recently posted a photo of Serena Williams with her daughter on Mother's Day. Earlier, he shared a picture of Olympia crashing his business meeting.

The most recent picture Ohanian shared is that of her with a mini-golf putter with a caption detailing Ohanian and his daughter's day out.

"I made the mistake of thinking my 4 year old would take mini-golf seriously (this footwear??), but it was still a great daddy-daughter date," Ohanian said.

"My body, my entire being, was just so tired at that point" - Serena Williams shares harrowing childbirth experience

Serena Williams had to undergo a number of surgeries for blood clots following the birth of her daughter

In an essay Serena Williams wrote in Elle magazine earlier this year, Williams said that she had to fight for her life following the birth of her daughter. The American said that it was hard to make herself heard, mostly due to the color of her skin. She claimed that in the United States, black women were more likely to die during or after childbirth compared to white women due to lack of appropriate treatment.

"In the U.S., Black women are nearly three times more likely to die during or after childbirth than their white counterparts. Many of these deaths are considered by experts to be preventable. Being heard and appropriately treated was the difference between life or death for me; I know those statistics would be different if the medical establishment listened to every Black woman’s experience."

Serena Williams said that her body was very tired following the four back-to-back surgeries she underwent following childbirth. She claimed she was so tired that she could not even walk down the driveway upon reaching home.

"A week later, I finally left the hospital with Olympia. In the span of seven days, I had gone through four surgeries back-to-back, including my C-section. My body, my entire being, was just so tired at that point. When I first got home, I couldn’t walk down the driveway. When I finally made it to a tree halfway down the driveway, it was a big hurdle for me.

The 40-year-old also spoke about how everyone in her family cheered her on and told her she was doing great. The American felt, however, that her family "must've been aching on the inside" after seeing her in her condition and was grateful for their support.

Everyone in my family cheered me on, telling me, “You’re doing so good!” They must’ve been aching on the inside, but they still all acted like nothing was wrong. My dad was so encouraging, saying, “Look, you did it!” This, after he coached me for years, all tough and relentless. I’m glad they didn’t let me see how bad it really was."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan