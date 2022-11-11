Create

"Oh no, thought we couldn't get worse than last year's outfits"- Tennis fans unimpressed by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and others turning up in t-shirts and jeans for ATP Finals tournament group photo

By Neelabhra Roy
Modified Nov 11, 2022 10:07 PM IST
Tennis fans were far from pleased with the players' outfits for the ATP Finals photo

Tennis fans were far from pleased with the outfits of the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and other players for the official photo of the ATP Finals.

The eight competitors, including Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and others, are currently in Turin for the year-end championships and posed in front of the trophy for the traditional tournament photo. The players turned up in hoodies, t-shirts and jeans for the photo rather than in formal wear, which used to be the case in previous editions.

Several fans were unimpressed with the informal outfits donned by the players, with one even criticizing the shoes they wore.

"At least they could try to wear clean shoes," the fan's tweet read.
@atptour @Taylor_Fritz97 @RafaelNadal @steftsitsipas @CasperRuud98 @felixtennis @DjokerNole @DaniilMedwed @AndreyRublev97 at least they could try wear clean shoes 🥴

One fan stated that he missed the classy outfits from the previous year's edition of the ATP Finals, writing:

"I miss the classy outfits of the past participants," the tweet read
@atptour @Taylor_Fritz97 @RafaelNadal @steftsitsipas @CasperRuud98 @felixtennis @DjokerNole @DaniilMedwed @AndreyRublev97 I miss the classy outfits of the past participants.

Another fan expressed a similar sentiment, remarking:

"Is it bad that I preferred when they wore suits than those casual clothes?" the tweet read.
@atptour @Taylor_Fritz97 @RafaelNadal @steftsitsipas @CasperRuud98 @felixtennis @DjokerNole @DaniilMedwed @AndreyRublev97 Is it bad that I preferred when they wore suits than those casual clothes?

Here are some more reactions from fans:

oh no... I thought we couldn't get worse than last year's outfits 😭 twitter.com/atptour/status…
what are these outfits 😭 twitter.com/atptour/status…
Fashion haters twitter.com/atptour/status…
Y'all need some fashion lessons twitter.com/atptour/status…

@Thibaud_Q @atptour @Taylor_Fritz97 @RafaelNadal @steftsitsipas @CasperRuud98 @felixtennis @DjokerNole @DaniilMedwed @AndreyRublev97 Seems like ATP wants to brand Laver Cup as the event with the suit dress code nowadays.

outsold them as usual twitter.com/atptour/status… https://t.co/QEDJ3x9rps

okay but when will this gen recreate the slytherin common room photoshoot twitter.com/atptour/status… https://t.co/pDVYamL1z2

Please tell me this isn’t the official group photo. What a terrible angle… twitter.com/atptour/status…

WTA outsold with ease twitter.com/atptour/status…

The ATP Finals will commence on Sunday

The players posing with ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi and the Mayor of Turin

The main draw of the ATP Finals has been made with the eight players divided into two groups of four. The Green Group consists of top seed Rafael Nadal, who will look to win the tournament for the first time in his career.

Other players in this group include third seed Casper Ruud, fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and eighth seed Taylor Fritz. Nadal will start his campaign against Fritz on Sunday, the third meeting between them this season.

Earlier that day, Casper Ruud will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in what will be their fourth meeting. The Norwegian leads 2-1 in the head-to-head, winning their most recent fixture at the Canadian Open.

The Red Group has Novak Djokovic along with former champions Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Seventh seed Andrey Rublev completes the group.

Djokovic is the heavy favorite to win the ATP Finals given his recent run of form. The Serb will be eager to win the tournament and equal Roger Federer's record for the most number of titles won at the year-end championships.

He starts his campaign against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who he recently beat in the semifinals of the Paris Masters. Last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, will face compatriot Andrey Rublev in his first match of the competition.

