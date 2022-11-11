"Oh no, thought we couldn't get worse than last year's outfits"- Tennis fans unimpressed by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and others turning up in t-shirts and jeans for ATP Finals tournament group photo

Tennis fans were far from pleased with the outfits of the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and other players for the official photo of the ATP Finals.

The eight competitors, including Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and others, are currently in Turin for the year-end championships and posed in front of the trophy for the traditional tournament photo. The players turned up in hoodies, t-shirts and jeans for the photo rather than in formal wear, which used to be the case in previous editions.

Several fans were unimpressed with the informal outfits donned by the players, with one even criticizing the shoes they wore.

"At least they could try to wear clean shoes," the fan's tweet read.

One fan stated that he missed the classy outfits from the previous year's edition of the ATP Finals, writing:

"I miss the classy outfits of the past participants," the tweet read

Another fan expressed a similar sentiment, remarking:

"Is it bad that I preferred when they wore suits than those casual clothes?" the tweet read.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

The ATP Finals will commence on Sunday

The players posing with ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi and the Mayor of Turin

The main draw of the ATP Finals has been made with the eight players divided into two groups of four. The Green Group consists of top seed Rafael Nadal, who will look to win the tournament for the first time in his career.

Other players in this group include third seed Casper Ruud, fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and eighth seed Taylor Fritz. Nadal will start his campaign against Fritz on Sunday, the third meeting between them this season.

Earlier that day, Casper Ruud will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in what will be their fourth meeting. The Norwegian leads 2-1 in the head-to-head, winning their most recent fixture at the Canadian Open.

The Red Group has Novak Djokovic along with former champions Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Seventh seed Andrey Rublev completes the group.

Djokovic is the heavy favorite to win the ATP Finals given his recent run of form. The Serb will be eager to win the tournament and equal Roger Federer's record for the most number of titles won at the year-end championships.

He starts his campaign against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who he recently beat in the semifinals of the Paris Masters. Last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, will face compatriot Andrey Rublev in his first match of the competition.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 48 votes