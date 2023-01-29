"I am motivated to win as many Grand Slams as possible" - Novak Djokovic has no intention of stopping after matching Rafael Nadal's tally in Slam race

Following his title win at the 2023 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic stated that he is "motivated" to win as many Grand Slam titles as possible.

Djokovic resumed his reign over Melbourne Park on Sunday, January 29, winning a record 10th Australian Open title and shattering Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas' Grand Slam dream in a one-sided final.

The 35-year-old swept to a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) victory at Rod Laver Arena in a rematch of their 2021 French Open final to reclaim the World No.1 ranking and deny Tsitsipas his maiden Major title once again. With this victory, the Serb also equaled his arch-rival Rafael Nadal's record of winning 22 Grand Slam titles.

Following that, Djokovic stated in a press conference that he is motivated to win as many Grand Slam titles as possible because trophies are the biggest "motivational" factor in why he is still competing at this stage of his career.

"Of course I am motivated to win as many slams as possible. At this stage of my career, these trophies are the biggest motivational factor of why I still compete. That's the case without a doubt," he said.

The Serb went on to say that he is willing to see how far his "motivation" can take him and that when he is feeling good "mentally" and "physically," he believes he has a chance of winning a Major against anyone.

"I still have lots of motivation. Let's see how far it takes me. I really don't want to stop here. I don't have intention to stop here. I feel great about my tennis. I know that when I'm feeling good physically, mentally present, I have a chance to win any slam against anybody," he said.

"It is a huge relief because it hasn't been smooth sailing, that makes this victory even more special" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured with his Australian Open trophy.

Novak Djokovic stated that he will "nurture" and "celebrate" this moment of winning a Major and regaining the World No. 1 ranking more than any other point in his career because he never knows how much time he has left.

"You never know how much more time you have left. So, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion even more than I have maybe ever in my career. I don't take it for granted," he said.

The 35-year-old continued by saying that the victory was all the more "special" because of how difficult it was for him to get there.

"Of course, it makes me incredibly proud, but it also is a huge relief because it hasn't been smooth sailing, so to say, on and off the court in the last three to four weeks. That makes this victory even more special," Djokovic said.

