"We created a monster, he will get to 28 Grand Slams easy" - Nick Kyrgios congratulates Novak Djokovic on monumental Australian Open triumph

Controversial Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios reacted to Novak Djokovic winning the 2023 Australian Open title, congratulating the Serb on his monumental triumph.

Novak Djokovic resumed his reign over Melbourne Park on Sunday, January 29, winning a record 10th Australian Open title and shattering Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas' Grand Slam dream in a one-sided final.

The 35-year-old swept to a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) victory at Rod Laver Arena in a rematch of their 2021 French Open final to reclaim the World No.1 ranking and deny Tsitsipas his maiden Major title once again. With this victory, the Serb also equalled his arch-rival Rafael Nadal's record of winning 22 Grand Slam titles.

Following that, Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter to lavish praise on his colleague, writing that the Serb is a title-winning "monster" made all the more dangerous by the humiliation inflicted on him during last year's Australian Open visa controversy. Kyrgios also mentioned how much he enjoyed the entire match, sitting on his couch and watching the action unfold.

"Haha, I told you. We created a monster. Well done, Novak Djokovic. Sat on my couch and enjoyed the entire show. Soak it all in," Kyrgios wrote.

Kyrgios went on to say that Djokovic will easily win 28 Major titles.

"He will get to 28 slams, easy," he wrote.

The Australian then commented on the Serb's Lacoste jacket with the number 22 imprinted on it, which he wore during the trophy ceremony, saying that it gave him an "elite energy" and that he loved it.

"The jacket with 22 on it is elite energy, haha I love it, NEED MORE," he wrote.

"This has been one of the most challenging tournaments in my life" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured with his Australian Open trophy.

In his victory speech after lifting the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, Novak Djokovic declared that it was probably the "biggest victory" of his life, given the "circumstances" of last year -- the aforementioned visa controversy.

"This has been one of the most challenging tournaments in my life, considering what happened last year," he said.

"There is a reason why I’ve played my best tennis in Australia. I try to pinch myself and live through these moments. This is probably the biggest victory of my life, considering the circumstances," he added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion then concluded his speech by commenting on his country Serbia and Stefanos Tsitsipas' country Greece, claiming how both he and Tsitsipas made it through even though they had no tennis traditions. Using their examples, Djokovic urged all young tennis players around the world in similar positions to dream big and have faith in themselves.

"I would like to finish by commenting on Greece and Serbia. We are two small countries with no real tennis tradition. We didn’t have players to look up to, who reached these heights. The message for any young tennis player around the world, dreaming to be here where Stefanos and I are: dream big, don’t let anybody take away your dream," he said.

"It doesn’t matter where you come from. The more disadvantaged childhood, the stronger you become. Stefanos and I are proof of that. Nurture it, water it like you’d water a flower. You can make it," he concluded.

