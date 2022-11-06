"I need to make a statement that I'm still there with the young guys and win such tight matches" - Novak Djokovic fires warning to Next Gen after epic Paris Masters SF win vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic has won many thrilling battles on the tennis court throughout his career but his latest one holds special significance, according to the Serbian great himself. Djokovic has stated that winning such intense encounters is very important for him as it warns the younger players of his ability to beat them in close matches.

The 35-year-old beat 24-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(4) in the Paris Masters semifinals on Saturday to reach his eighth final at the tournament. He will face another rising youngster and potential future superstar, 19-year-old Holger Rune, in Sunday's final.

Speaking in a press conference after the match against Tsitsipas, Djokovic said that the victory meant a lot to him mentally and emotionally as he needed to "make a statement" to tennis' Next Gen that he was still around.

"I was just proud to be part of such a fantastic atmosphere as well," Djokovic said, adding, "To play one of the best players in the world at this stage, it means a lot to me because, again, at this stage of my career, to keep pushing myself, keep motivating myself, keep believing that I can win these matches, it means a lot mentally, emotionally for me, more than anything, really, because I need to also make a statement that I'm still there with the young guys, that I'm able to compete with them and win such tight matches."

The Serb reflected on the thrilling match, admitting that he was pushed to the limit by the Greek player, who would have thoroughly deserved the victory had he won. He believes both Tsitsipas and himself had an equally strong chance of winning the match before the Serb clinched match point with an overhead smash at the net.

"Very exciting points, I think, very exciting tennis I think for the crowd, for us. We pushed each other to the limit. I think it was just necessary to decide this match in the last moment, you know, in the last shot, last point, because it was really anybody's game. If he would win, he would deserve to win this match," the 21-time Major champion asserted.

"Hopefully I can suspend his first title Masters 1000 event" - Novak Djokovic on facing Holger Rune in the Paris Masters final

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Six

Novak Djokovic reserved high praise for Holger Rune ahead of Sunday's final at the 2022 Paris Masters, before stating that he will aim to delay the talented 19-year-old's first title victory at an ATP Masters 1000 event. The Serb believes the young Danish player is "the future of the sport" alongside the likes of current world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

"No doubt that he's the future of the sport, along with Alcaraz and some other guys. Hopefully I can suspend his first title Masters 1000 event (smiling). We get along really well. Good friends off the court," the Serb said about Rune.

The Serbian great also stated that Rune reminds him a lot of himself, particularly because of his strong backhand, defensive skills, and sheer relentlessness during matches. Djokovic declared that Rune is "very good for our sport."

"Kind of reminds me of myself, you know, solid backhand and very good defense and, you know, just competitive, every point leaving his heart and his legs out there on the court. It's nice to see that. I think he's very good for our sport in general," he added.

The two players have played just once before on tour at the 2021 US Open, where an 18-year-old Rune grabbed a set before Djokovic eventually won 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-1.

