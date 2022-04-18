"I need more matches to get to the desired level of tennis, Roland Garros is the biggest goal on this surface." - Novak Djokovic 

Novak Djokovic, in a recent interview, spoke extensively about how careful he is with preparations at the moment as the lack of matches this year has led to him amping it up even more with more practice sessions.

Novak Djokovic crashed out of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters after an opening match loss to Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as the Serbian's return to action did not go according to plan.

Since Djokovic is unvaccinated against COVID-19, his season has been fraught with uncertainty. The Serb was unable to compete in competitions in Australia and the United States. Djokovic has only played in two tournaments this year, losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of Dubai and Davidovich Fokina in the second round of Monte-Carlo.

However, the Serb remains motivated, excited and eager to play more matches as the tour heads into Roland Garros.

"I'm excited. I need more matches to get to the desired level of tennis. I had four workouts yesterday - two fitness and two tennis - I was a little tired. I use every free moment to prepare myself as physically as possible. This is especially important for clay," Djokovic said.

Djokovic also spoke about the disappointment of losing his opening match at the Monte-Carlo masters and how he wasn't physically prepared for the event.

"I wasn't ready in Monte-Carlo, I was aware of that, but I still miss matches the most. I hope to have more matches than in Monte-Carlo. Roland Garros is the biggest goal on this surface, I want to be the most ready there. That does not change my approach to this tournament, I want to go as far as possible, and the title is always an ambition," Djokovic said.

"We try to ensure that players have all the conditions - gyms, courts, accommodation, food…" - Novak Djokovic on the Serbian Open being held this year

Novak Djokovic practicing ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic spoke about the Serbian Open in his press conference and how the event has improved from previous years. He also spoke about how the tournament wants to make upgrades, from having a tournament permit to becoming an event in the ATP 500 series.

"We learn from previous experience, we know what everyone needs to make the experience as good as possible. We try to ensure that players have all the conditions - gyms, courts, accommodation, food… We want to buy a tournament permit first, at the moment we are just renting it. When that happens, we can think about becoming a stronger tournament, from the 500 series," he added.

Currently an ATP 250 and WTA 250 tournament, Matteo Berrettini and Paula Badosa are the defending champions of the event.

