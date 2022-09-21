"I don't need all the records to be happy, I tell you that" - Roger Federer on the GOAT debate and trailing Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in Grand Slam titles race

Roger Federer has expressed his thoughts regarding the long-standing GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate which involves Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and himself.

Federer, who is slated to bid adieu to the tennis courts in the coming days, appeared at his first tournament press conference in 14 months at the Laver Cup in London on Wednesday. The former World No. 1 was asked about his position in the debate of the “Greatest of All Time”.

The debate has become synonymous with the number of Grand Slams won, a statistic where the retiring star marginally trails both Djokovic and Nadal.

The 41-year-old, however, said that he was comfortable with his Grand Slam tally and remarked that the defining moment in his career came when he broke Pete Sampras' then record of 14 Majors by winning the 2009 Wimbledon title.

“I'm definitely very proud and very happy where I sit. One of my big moments of course was winning my 15th slam at Wimbledon, you know, when Pete was sitting there,” he said.

The Swiss maestro conveyed that once that record was achieved, everything else was a bonus.

“Anything after that was a bonus. That was the record, you know, and then of course it was other records along the way,” he acknowledged.

Federer, who holds numerous other records, said that he was content with his career achievements. He admitted that he was proud of himself for finding the motivation and strength to continue and lift five more Slam titles after breaking Sampras’ record.

“The last few years have been what they have been, but I'm very happy that I was able to win another five slams from 15 on. For me it was incredible. Then I made it to over 100 titles, and all that stuff has been fantastic. Then just my longevity is something I'm very proud of. Don't need all the records to be happy; I tell you that.” he said.

Federer also stated that there will be endless races for new records in the coming years.

“Of course nowadays, I think, and it will only increase, players will want to chase records. It's true at some point I kind of probably did as well, but not the first years until I got closer to Pete's record,” he said.

He stressed that his priority during his playing days was his mental well-being.

“For me, it was about how did I manage my schedule, was I happy on and off the court, did I like my life on the tour? And I did. I think I had the best of times,” he stated.

Andy Schooler @SchoolerSport



He also holds the record for weeks inside the top 10 with 968.



Nadal (885) and Djokovic (750) remain well short. #Federer spent a total of 310 weeks as world no 1, including a record 237 in a row between 2004 and 2008.He also holds the record for weeks inside the top 10 with 968.Nadal (885) and Djokovic (750) remain well short. #Federer spent a total of 310 weeks as world no 1, including a record 237 in a row between 2004 and 2008.He also holds the record for weeks inside the top 10 with 968.Nadal (885) and Djokovic (750) remain well short.

Where do Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic stand in the Grand Slam titles race?

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are synonymous with the GOAT debate.

Roger Federer held the record for the most Grand Slams in men’s tennis for a prolonged period from 2009 Wimbledon to the 2020 French Open. He won his 20th and final Major at the 2018 Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal lifted his 20th Grand Slam at the 2020 French Open, thus equalling Federer’s record. Novak Djokovic soon joined the duo when he emerged victorious at Wimbledon in 2021.

As it now stands, Nadal has surpassed his arch-rivals following his Australian Open and Roland Garros wins this year. Djokovic, meanwhile, went past the Swiss legend when he won his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title in July.

StatiSense @StatiSense



Rafael Nadal — 22

Turned Pro: 2001

Career record: 1066–214 (83.3%)



Novak Djokovic — 21

Turned Pro: 2003

Career record: 1012–204 (83.2%)



Roger Federer — 20

Turned Pro: 1998

Career record: 1251–275 (82.0%)



#StatiSense GRAND SLAM TITLES — MEN'S SINGLESRafael Nadal — 22Turned Pro: 2001Career record: 1066–214 (83.3%)Novak Djokovic — 21Turned Pro: 2003Career record: 1012–204 (83.2%)Roger Federer — 20Turned Pro: 1998Career record: 1251–275 (82.0%) GRAND SLAM TITLES — MEN'S SINGLES🇪🇦Rafael Nadal — 22 Turned Pro: 2001Career record: 1066–214 (83.3%)🇷🇸Novak Djokovic — 21Turned Pro: 2003Career record: 1012–204 (83.2%)🇨🇭Roger Federer — 20Turned Pro: 1998Career record: 1251–275 (82.0%)#StatiSense

