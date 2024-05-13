Jelena Ostapenko shared her opinion on the current trends in fashion after her second-round win at the 2024 Italian Open. The Latvian defeated her friend Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 6-2 and has since seen off Sara Sorribes Tormo in three sets to make the Round of 16.

Ostapenko kicked her European clay swing campaign off with a shocking defeat to Linda Noskova in straight sets at the Stuttgart Open.

She then entered the Madrid Open where she comfortably defeated Jessica Bouzaz and Maria Lourdes Carle in her first two matches. However, Ons Jabeaur brought her run to an end in the fourth round.

The Latvian is currently competing at the Italian Open, where she is the ninth seed giving her a bye in the first round. Following wins over Potapova and Sorribes Tormo, she will take on Rebecca Sramkova in the last 16.

Jelena Ostapenko spoke about fashion during an interview with the Tennis Channel after her win against Potapova. She outlined the apparel she liked and owned from popular brands, and also mentioned that she wasn't a big fan of oversized wear that tends to be too big.

"I like their shoes," she said of Balenciaga, “but some of their stuff is really crazy. It’s all oversized, very oversized. I like oversized stuff but some of it is too much; it’s all unisex and oversized, so the fit is a little bit strange.

"I like Dior’s stuff, and also some less-high brands, like Cinq à Sept or Alice and Olivia. I do have some stuff from Zara too," Jelena Ostapenko added.

Ostapenko also said she only needed a good pair of shoes and a good bag and that she could experiment with the other stuff. The World No. 10 mentioned that she would never buy something if she liked it irrespective of its brand.

"I think a woman needs good shoes and a good bag, but the other stuff you can really mix. I never buy something because of the brand. If I like something, I buy it," she said.

"Latvia is such a small country and they don't have the same opportunities as a big country" - Jelena Ostapenko on fashion in her home country

Jelena Ostapenko

During the same interview, Jelena Ostapenko also spoke about her own fashion choices. She referenced the black-pink gear made by DK ONE, a Latvian brand that she partners with, that she wore at the Italian Open.

"I like to mix colors, bright colors with darker ones. The previous dress was orange, and I think that wouldn’t look as good on clay because then it’s orange with orange," she explained.

Speaking on her partnership with DK ONE, Otsapenko acknowledged that the brand being Latvian put it at a disadvantage when compared to brands from bigger countries. However, she claimed that it was getting better with time and experimenting with its apparel.

"It’s never easy when you’re first starting something, Latvia is such a small country and they don’t have the same opportunities as a big country, so we have to make the most of what we get. I feel like it’s getting better because at first we had some very simple dresses, now we’re trying skirts and different thing," she added.