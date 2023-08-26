Marketa Vondrousova is keeping her expectations low ahead of the 2023 US Open.

At the Wimbledon Championship last month, Vondrousova upset all odds by storming her way through the field and clinching her maiden Grand Slam title. In doing so, she became the first unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era.

Ahead of the 2023 US Open, the spotlight is firmly on Vondrousova as she is one of the many earmarked to upset defending champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Russian, however, doesn't want to think about winning another Grand Slam title as it would only add to the pressure.

"At least I have one [Grand Slam title], so it's good. For me, I never want to think I can win another [Grand Slam]. I feel like it's just too much pressure for me if I think that, if I start think about it before tournament, or if I'm in the tournament," she said.

"I just learned to keep the pressure off, like tell myself it's just a tennis match, it's nothing else. I feel like that really helps me when I'm maybe down in my match or something. I'm just thinking it's just a tennis match, it's nothing else. I don't know if it's a good thing or no, but it really helps me. I feel like for me it's a good sign," she added.

"It's very tough to meet the expectations" - Marketa Vondrousova on the most difficult thing she faces as the Wimbledon champion

Marketa Vondrousova defeated Ons Jabeur to win the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Marketa Vondrousova entered the 2023 Wimbledon Championships ranked No. 42 on the WTA Tour. With her first Grand Slam singles title, she made her top-10 debut in the WTA rankings.

Vondrousova, who is currently the World No. 9, stated the hardest part about being the Wimbledon champion was the expectations that fans now have from her.

"I feel like it's the pressure maybe. It's very tough to meet the expectations after the finals and everything. Yeah, I just really wanted to win some back-to-back matches now in the U.S. swing because it's very important for me to have matches under my belt. I'm happy that I did that. I had two good tournaments," she said.

The 24-year-old commenced her North American hardcourt swing with a Round of 16 exit at the Canadian Open and the quarterfinal finish at the Cincinnati Open. She will get her US Open campaign underway with a clash against a qualifier.