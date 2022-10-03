"I never am or will be rude to my mother" - Holger Rune clears the air on Roland Garros outburst 

Holger Rune continues his fast rise up the ATP rankings ladder, with the youngster reaching a new career-high of No. 26 off the back of a finals showing at the 2022 Sofia Open.

Shortly after his encounter against Marc-Andrea Huesler, though, Rune took to Twitter, responding to a user dubbing him "Holger Rude" for some of the 19-year-old's on-court outbursts.

The social media user, who was reacting to Rune's shoutout post for the Sofia Open's all-female chair umpire team, went on to call him a "stupid athlete" in the tweet — while raking up, presumably, the Dane's outburst during his Roland Garros quarterfinal earlier this year.

Holger Rune, however, did not take too kindly to the tweet and was quick to respond. He said that he has never been rude to his mother — who many presumed to be the target of his Roland Garros outburst at the time.

Elaborating further, Rune said he had offered clarification to the press about the Roland Garros incident. He added that it was not his mother that he had asked to leave the player's box during the quarterfinal contest against eventual-finalist Casper Ruud.

"No my dear. I never am or will be rude to my mother. If you are referring to roland garros she was not the one I asked to leave and I told the press after but gossip lives forever…." Holger Rune wrote in his response.

The outburst in question, wherein Rune could be heard yelling "forlade (leave)" at his player's box, was widely discussed on social media.

Notably, Rune's mother, who often accompanies him to matches and was present at the quarterfinal encounter in question, was spotted leaving the arena during the changeover soon after her son's outburst.

Holger Rune reaches new career-high after Sofia showing

Holger Rune has climbed to a new career-high of No. 26.

On the professional front, Holger Rune continues to impress with his performances. The youngster rose to a new career-high ranking of No. 26 on Monday after completing a largely successful week in the Bulgarian capital.

The Dane made the final at the Sofia Open, losing out to Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler in the summit clash,

Nonetheless, Rune had plenty of positives to take away from his showing last week. He ousted the likes of Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego and Ilya Ivashka en route to the final. The win over Sinner was his third over a top-10 opponent.

Rune was next scheduled to take on fellow Next Gen star Carlos Alcaraz at the Astana Open, but has since withdrawn from the tournament.

