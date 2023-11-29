"I am not okay with it, are you?" - Martina Navratilova reacts to report of a boy being affirmed as a girl in a primary school

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to the report of a boy allegedly being affirmed as a girl and participating in competitions alongside them.

Navratilova has previously expressed her views about exclusive platforms for women in sports. She has reportedly opposed the inclusion of transgender athletes into women's spaces on global as well as local levels.

Most recently, the 67-year-old came across a tweet from an X (formerly Twitter) user about the alleged inclusion of a boy to compete against girls in a primary school.

"There is a boy being affirmed as a girl in a primary school down my way. He won every girls race at school sports day. I think it dawned on all the girls parents how harmful this is for their daughters," the user wrote.

Navratilova wrote in response:

"This will be happening more and more. And I am not ok with it- are you?"

The Czech-American remained active on the women's singles tennis circuit from 1972 to 1994. She won a staggering 18 Grand Slam titles, eight year-end championships, and 141 WTA titles on tour.

Navratilova continued to compete in the doubles categories until the year 2006. Over the years, she has served as a tennis analyst and advocated for women in tennis.

Martina Navratilova: "I got attacked like crazy on Twitter"

Martina Navratilova speaks during an event.

Martina Navratilova recently defended her views about the reported inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

"Fairness has always been important to me. In fact, the reason I chose tennis—besides the fact that my family played it—is that it’s a fair sport. The ball is either in or it’s out," Navratilova wrote in a Genspect essay.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion recalled the reactions she received for her opinion on the transgender debate in the year 2018. Navratilova stated:

"Fairness was on my mind in 2018 when I inadvertently got swept up in the trans-athletes-in-women’s-sports maelstrom with this tweet: 'Clearly that can’t be right. You can’t just proclaim yourself a female and be able to compete against women'."

"I got attacked like crazy on Twitter. Wanting to be open-minded and respectful, I took the tweet down and promised to educate myself, and for the past five years, I’ve been doing that," Martina Navratilova wrote.