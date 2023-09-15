Novak Djokovic has come to Carlos Alcaraz's defense after the World No. 2 opted to skip the Davis Cup Finals group stage matches ongoing this week, stating that it is more important to protect players amidst the hectic tennis calendar.

Spain and Serbia have been drawn in the same group this year at the Davis Cup, with South Korea and the Czech Republic completing the pack. While Serbia won their opening tie against the South Koreans in Djokovic's absence, Spain did not fare as well against the Czechs.

With Alcaraz opting to miss the tournament to get some rest following his exit from the US Open, his team collapsed 0-3 in the tie. Up next, they take on Serbia in the second fixture on Friday.

Speaking to the press after joining his fellow Serbians at Valencia, Novak Djokovic urged fans to take it easy on Alcaraz, recalling how the Spaniard played the Davis Cup last year without any recovery team. This, among other things, led to the former World No. 1 injuring himself at the end of the season, forcing him to miss the season-ending ATP Finals and the Australian Open at the start of the next year.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also pointed out how he has been on the receiving end of such criticism as well over the years. Regardless, he believed that Alcaraz had enough love for Spain to represent the country at the Davis Cup for many years, perhaps even win the prestigious tournament at some point in his career.

"You have to protect the players in these situations. Of course there will be people disappointed because he has not come to play for Spain, people who do not understand that he is tired at 20 years old and someone who is 36 like me is here. It is important to understand each context, last year he won the title and was here to play, don't forget that, he came here with hardly any time to rest," Novak Djokovic said.

"I know that he loves to play for Spain, that he will do it many times in his career, I know that he will end up winning this title at some point. Don't take this into account, in my 20 years of career I didn't go to play in every qualifying round either and people's response was not always positive. It is difficult to always be an example for everyone, but we are traveling the world all year round, competing in tournaments, pushing our body to the limit, at some point it is necessary to rest," he added.

Novak Djokovic: "The arrival of Carlos Alcaraz is very good for tennis"

US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic further lavished praise on Carlos Alcaraz, calling him a "special boy" who has what it takes to have a spectacular career if he keeps himself healthy.

The World No. 1 also emphasized that the Spaniard is one of the players who has impressed him the most, and referred to his arrival as "very good" for tennis in general.

“In terms of results, I think they are already there. He has only been playing on the circuit for a couple of years and has already won two Grand Slams, in addition to being the youngest No. 1 in history. Everything he achieved last year is incredible for a boy who is only 19 years old, it is something impressive for the history of our sport."

"He is a special boy, he will have a spectacular career if he stays healthy and maintains this level of tennis, although nothing can guarantee that he will end up being one of the best in history. They know you more and more, the rivals are understanding how you play, what I can say is that he is one of the players who has impressed me the most when it comes to facing him. The arrival of Carlos Alcaraz is very good for tennis," Novak Djokovic said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis