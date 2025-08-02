"I am playing terrible" - Alexander Zverev makes brutally honest admission while questioning his decisions ahead of Canadian Open 4R

German star Alexander Zverev has recently shared his thoughts on his season ahead of his fourth-round match at the 2025 Canadian Open, reflecting on his mental and physical struggles. In round three, the World No. 3 defeated Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2 to set up his next match against Francisco Cerundolo.

In his 2025 campaign, Alexander Zverev won the 2025 Bavarian International Tennis Championships after defeating Ben Shelton in the finals. After beating Arnaldi in his last match at the Canadian Open, Zverev achieved a notable feat by clinching his 500th tour-level match win. The German player also reached the finals of the 2025 Australian Open and was defeated by the Italian sensation Jannik Sinner in the finals.

The Hamburg, Germany, native recently appeared on Nothing Major Show's podcast on August 2, 2025, and reflected his views ahead of his fourth round at the 2025 Canadian Open. Additionally, he questioned his decisions on the court throughout his tournaments and the mental and physical toll he faced in his present season.

"Terrible year. A lot of times, I felt quite lost on the court this year, especially after the Australian Open final. I went into the match believing I'm going to win, feeling so confident and then in that match I got smoked. I had a really tough time mentally after that match. After that, spent like 3 days at home and I went straight to Argentina after playing in Grand Slam final," he mentioned (14:03 onwards).

He continued:

"I'm playing terrible, my motivation is not the same, so I shouldn't have done that. I had a little bit of a burnout for a couple of months there. I was not enjoying my time on the court. I pulled out of a few tournaments now. I took some time off and I do feel fresher."

In his fourth round at the Canadian Open, Alexander Zverev will face World No. 24 Francisco Cerundolo, against whom he remains without a win in three meetings.

Alexander Zverev reflects on reaching a career milestone with 500 wins

Alexander Zverev at the National Bank Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

The winner of 24 ATP Tour singles titles, Alexander Zverev, completed his 500th tour win at the 2025 Canadian Open to become the seventh fastest to reach this astonishing achievement. He joined the list of players with 500 or more career wins, which includes legendary Novak Djokovic, Gael Monfils, Marin Cilic, and Stan Wawrinka, becoming the fifth active men's tennis player to achieve this milestone.

While reflecting on his 500th win, he shared (via the official site of the ATP Tour):

"It's a great achievement. There's not a lot of players that reached that milestone. Of course I still want 500 more hopefully to come, and maybe even more!"

Zverev achieved his first big success in 2018 at the Nitto ATP Finals, where he defeated title favorites Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to clinch his first Tour Finals title.

