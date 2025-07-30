Nick Kyrgios scoffs at Alexander Zverev and Adam Walton's 52-shot rally at Canadian Open after duo leave fans unimpressed

The World No. 3, German sensation Alexander Zverev, has won his opening round at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers tournament, defeating Adam Walton with a set score of 7-6, 6-4. During the match, he clinched a 52-shot rally point, which attracted a reaction from former World No. 13 Nick Kyrgios, subsequently leaving fans unimpressed.Alexander Zverev returns to the 2025 Canadian Open as the No. 1 seed to go up against, as Italian Jannik Sinner and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz have opted out of the tournament. Sinner would not play, as he wants to prioritise his health, as he recently clinched the Wimbledon title, whereas Alcaraz has withdrawn due to rest following prolonged competition.After his first-round exit at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Zverev came back strong and won the opening round of the Canadian Open. During the match, the Hamburg native displayed impressive strength and ultimately won the 52-shot rally point in the first set, at 5-5 in the tiebreak. This oscillation of the ball attracted a comical reaction from the winner of seven ATP Tour singles titles, Nick Kyrgios. He added via a recent Instagram post of TennisTV,&quot;😂 lol&quot;Screenshot of TennisTV's Instagram post featuring Nick Kyrgios' comments | Source: IG/tennistvThe 52-shot point rally also attracted reactions from the fans, with one fan mentioning,&quot;Great point but it perfectly shows why Zverev won’t manage to win a slam&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnother tennis enthusiast added,&quot;They are not forcing the oponent to make a mistake, no attacking, just passing the ball over the net. Great technique!, boring to watch!&quot;One fan mentioned highlighting Carlos Alcaraz,&quot;Alcaraz would’ve ended that point with a winner like 10 separate times lol&quot;Screenshot of TennisTV's Instagram post featuring fans' comments | Source: IG/tennistvAt the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, Nick Kyrgios played with his doubles partner, Gael Monfils, facing defeat in the round of 16 from Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Hugo Nys. For his next match at the Canadian court, Zverev will play against Italian Matteo Arnaldi.Alexander Zverev reflects on the crucial 52-shot rally point and his optimism for his next match at the 2025 Canadian OpenAlexander Zverev at TENNIS: JUL 29 National Bank Open - Source: GettyAlexander Zverev clinched a 52-shot rally against Adam Walton in his first round at the Canadian Open. As per the ATP Tour's official site, he shared his thoughts on the crucial point and his upcoming match.“It was a very important moment, very important point for me. Lucky to get through in the first set and finishing it off in two. Sometimes it’s about winning a match, [despite] not always playing your best. I know it wasn’t the prettiest match, for sure, but I haven’t played a match in four weeks. I took some time off, which I needed also for myself. I’m happy to be playing again. Tomorrow is another day and I hope I will be better tomorrow.”The notable German player also runs the Alexander Zverev Foundation, a charity that supports individuals who are suffering from diabetes mellitus. In 2022, he announced that he has type 1 diabetes.