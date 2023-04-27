"I would put Novak Djokovic close to the top" - Patrick McEnroe picks Serb's backhand as the best of all time

Novak Djokovic's game has been under the scanner for decades now. The Serb, who along with Roger Federer and Rafael comprised the sport's 'Big 3', continues to draw praise from some of the greats.

While creating his ideal player on the latest episode of Courtside: The US Open podcast, Patrick McEnroe picked Djokovic's backhand as the best ever. While he conceded that there were players who hit the shot harder, McEnroe said the Serb's versatility on the two-hander set him apart.

"Well, I would put Novak Djokovic close to the top," Patrick McEnroe said. "I I mean, not only for his range. You know, he's there's other guys that have hit the backhand bigger like, Andrey, for example, you know, Andrey's ball-striking still to me off both wings when the in his set position is as good as anyone."

"Novak is striking not quite as hard as Andrey, but has so much more versatility right?" he continued. "With the slice, he can take it early, no problem. He can step back, he can and obviously there's the movement. His mobility is flexibility is, you know, like nobody we've ever seen."

Elaborating, McEnroe said Novak Djokovic has managed to take things to "another level." He believes the Serb can hit just about every shot in the book on the backhand side with ease.

"There are some great two handers, you know, Safin had an unbelievable two-hander and Courier, but , you know, with the new racquets and the technology, the guys have been able to take it to to another level and I think Novak had the ability to do that," Patrick McEnroe said.

"I mean, obviously got a great forehand too, great everything," he added. "But if you talk about the the two-hander being able to go up the line, cross, angle, defense."

"Novak Djokovic processes his game at a whole different level" - Patrick McEnroe

Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters.

Addressing the mental side of things, McEnroe said Djokovic is always processing things fast and that helps him stay a step ahead of his opponents.

The American went on to take special note of the Serb's "locked in" mode, saying the focus was such that Djokovic simply did not miss.

"Novak's processing this at a whole different level. He has this ability to do so that you almost can't even see it, it's that good," Patrick McEnroe said. "And that's where I think he's the best and also, you know, he just doesn't, I mean when he's locked in, he just doesn't miss."

Djokovic opted out of participating in the ongoing Madrid Open due to a reported injury. He last competed in the Srpska Open, where he lost in the quarter-finals against Dusan Lajovic.

