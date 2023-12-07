"I had quite a serious injury; I'm glad I managed to take part in it at all" - Iga Swiatek recalls uncertainty surrounding her 2023 French Open run

Iga Swiatek recently looked back on her sole Grand Slam victory of 2023 at the French Open. She also assessed her WTA Finals campaign and the success she has enjoyed thus far.

Swiatek established an unrivalled dominance in 2022. She collected a staggering eight titles, two of which were Grand Slams in Paris and New York. She also produced a century-best 37-match winning streak. But, with the rise of players such as Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula, the 2023 season was hardly a cinch for the World No. 1.

Iga Swiatek also suffered injuries in Indian Wells [rib injury] and Rome [thigh injury], which hampered her title defense chances at the Sunshine Double and the Italian Open, respectively. Despite the series of setbacks, the Pole rose to the occasion in Paris to clinch her third French Open title.

Speaking about her most significant victories of 2023, Iga Swiatek recently recalled the uncertainty surrounding her Parisian run.

“At Roland Garros, not everything depended on me. I had quite a serious injury,” she noted in a recent conversation with Radio One’s Cezary Gurjew.

The Pole said that she was happy to just be able to participate in the tournament.

“I'm glad I managed to take part in it at all,” she added.

Swiatek’s French Open campaign was a success, but she was unable to recreate her glory in New York. The 2022 US Open champion, who suffered a fourth-round exit this time around, concurrently lost her top spot in the ranking as well.

Swiatek, however, turned the corner during the final leg of the season, clinching the WTA 1000 event in Beijing and the WTA Finals title in Cancun.

The Pole noted that her mental fortitude helped her win the WTA Finals, which was marred by extreme weather.

“The WTA Finals in Cancun, on the other hand, was a strange tournament. The wind and specific terrain made this event very unpredictable, but I showed my mental strength and ability to concentrate,” she said.

Iga Swiatek on her success: "I know how hard I worked to achieve it"

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 WTA Finals

Despite the ebbs and flows, Iga Swiatek yet again surpassed her colleagues in the number of titles (six) and matches won in 2023. The Pole also eclipsed her previous season’s record of 67 wins by netting one extra win this time around. She reclaimed the top spot in the ranking by winning the WTA Finals, and concluded the season as the year-end World No. 1 for the second time in a row.

In the aforementioned interview, the 22-year-old spoke about her rapid rise to the top.

“There are moments when I wonder how quickly this story moved,” she said.

Swiatek, however, also agreed that she is deserving of the accolades, given her consistent efforts.

“But on the other hand I know how hard I worked to achieve it. I am happy that I am finishing the second season as ‘number one’, although I never thought it would be within my reach,” the four-time Grand Slam champion added.