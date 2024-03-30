British soccer legend David Beckham ticked off an item on his bucket list after meeting with American tennis star Andre Agassi in Miami, Florida.

David Beckham, who owns Major League Soccer team Inter Miami FC, took to Instagram on March 30 to tell fans about his day with Agassi. Beckham and Agassi played padel as well as tennis, and the former recalled how, in his younger days, he had a tennis racket, wore oversized shorts, and had hair like Agassi trying to imitate the eight-time Grand Slam champion.

David Beckham also counted himself lucky to watch the famous Andre Agassi backhand during their tennis match.

"Bucket list moment , As a kid I had the racket , the over sized shorts , the walk & the hair and now I got to meet the man WOW what a morning & I got to see that backhand 🎾 @agassi Thank you," Beckham captioned the post.

Andre Agassi also posted pictures with David Beckham and former American ATP player Justin Gimelstob and their padel game.

"A pleasure, @davidbeckham 👊🏼," Agassi captioned the post.

Andre Agassi looks back at his triumph at the 1995 Miami Open

Andre Agassi recently took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about his iconic triumph at the Miami Open in 1995. The Masters 1000 tournament was held in Key Biscayne, Florida, that year and saw the former World No. 1 win his second title at the event.

Agassi was seeded No. 2 and had little to no trouble in quashing Shuzo Matsuoka, Thomas Ho, MaliVai Washington, and No. 8 seed Wayne Ferreira to reach the semifinal. He faced No. 12 seed Magnus Larsson in the last four and emerged triumphant in a three-set affair to set up a clash with top seed Pete Sampras in the final.

In the all-American contest, Agassi came back from a set down to win the title by bettering Sampras in the third set tiebreaker, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3). The 53-year-old took to Instagram to share an image of him in triumph at the 1995 Miami Open.

"1995 🌊," he captioned the post.

Agassi would go on to defend his title in 1996 after Goran Ivanisevic was forced to retire midway through the final. He returned to the winner's circle in Miami in 2001 after beating Jan-Michael Gambill in the title contest. Agassi then completed a three-peat at the tournament by lifting the Miami Open trophy in 2002 and 2003.

