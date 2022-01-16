"I really regret that Novak Djokovic didn't get vaccinated because in a way it would have encouraged others to do the same"- Serbian Health Ministry official Zoran Gojkovic

In a recent interview, a Serbian Health Ministry official, Zoran Gojkovic, highlighted that he "regrets" that Novak Djokovic "didn't get vaccinated." Despite respecting his "free will" to not receive the COVID-19 jab, Zoran Gojkovic claimed that if the Serbian legend took the vaccine, it would have even "encouraged others" to do the same.

"To be honest, I really regret that Novak didn't get vaccinated because in a way it would have encouraged others to do the same. But in the same way, I defend his free will, even if I am absolutely not in favor of the decision he made," said Gojkovic.

Novak Djokovic's visa was revoked for the second time by the Immigration Minister of the Australian government, Alex Hawke, on Saturday. The Serb, who challenged the decision in court, lost the case on Sunday, meaning he will have to face deportation.

In the same interview, Gojkovic also stated that the Health Ministry of Serbia has "a valid document" that proves that the 34-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on 16 December, the grounds on which he was granted a medical exemption to play at the 2022 Australian Open.

Despite testing positive on December 16, the Serb was seen maskless, attending several events.

In addition to purportedly getting a PCR test for Covid that came back positive, Djokovic also was part of a maskless, indoor panel discussion and attended a maskless, indoor ceremony for a stamp being made in his honor on that day.

Djokovic issued a statement on Wednesday mentioning that the following day, he "took a rapid antigen test" that came back negative and since he was "asymptomatic," he attended the tennis event in Belgrade on 17 December 2021.

Gojkovic emphasized that since there is no punishment under the Serbian law for breaking isolation, the World No. 1 is not likely to face action for roaming maskless on 16 December.

Novak Djokovic's lawyers argue that cancelling the Serb's visa would "jeopardize the viability of Australia continuing to host the Australian Open"

Novak Djokovic at a training session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that Djokovic's visa was canceled by Alex Hawke on "health and good order grounds". Djokovic's lawyers have since argued that the visa was revoked because his presence at the Grand Slam could "excite an anti-vax sentiment" among the Australian masses.

The lawyers further said the revocation of Djokovic's visa would "prejudice Australia's economic interests and jeopardize the viability of Australia continuing to host the Australian Open" in the future.

"Cancelling Mr Djokovic's visa would prejudice Australia's economic interests, and jeopardise the viability of Australia continuing to host the Australian Open," argued the lawyers.

Novak Djokovic will not be featuring at this year's Australian Open. He will miss out on the opportunity to extend his tally to a record-breaking 10th Australian Open title and to become the first male tennis player to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

