"I really want to become a mom" - Paula Badosa makes her feelings known on motherhood and how it might impact her career

Paula Badosa recently expressed her desire to become a mother, sharing that she feels a "mother instinct." She admitted that starting a family could potentially mark the end of her tennis career.

Badosa sat down for an interview with the Tennis Insider Club podcast hosted by Caroline Garcia and Borja Duran. In the video, released on February 2 on YouTube, the World No. 10 discussed several topics including her tennis journey, battles with injury, and retirement plans.

When asked if she had a timeline in her head about her career, Badosa talked about her desire to become a mother.

"I would play forever. Of course, my body doesn't, won't respond. But then I really want to become a mom. So that's my... Trying to find that balance because I would play until I'm 40 if I could. But then I want to become a mom, so that's something really important," Badosa said.

"I have that mother instinct. So, um, I really don't know. I think when I feel it or when I see the moment, but for now I, I want to play for years. I'm feeling good again. I was one year injured. So it's like I lost a year there. So I'm really like hungry to play more years," she added.

Women athletes often face the difficult conflict between their careers and motherhood. Many take breaks to start families but returning to peak can be challenging. While legends like Margaret Court and Evonne Goolagong won Grand Slam titles post-birth in the '70s and '80s, no player has done so since.

Serena Williams, who won her 23rd Grand Slam title while pregnant, struggled to claim another after returning. Now, former champions like Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, and Victoria Azarenka are attempting to reclaim their pre-motherhood glory.

Recently, Paula Badosa's close friend and WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka also opened up about her desire to become a mother.

Paula Badosa's close friend Aryna Sabalenka also wishes to become a mother

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka (L) hug at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Before her Australian Open campaign, Aryna Sabalenka was asked about her retirement plans during an interview. The Belarusian revealed that she has plans of becoming a mother and returning to tour.

"I hope I’ll have family; I’ll have kids – I want to have kids. I don’t want to have my first kid at 35, you know," Sabalenka said.

"The way I see it I really want to have a kid and then comeback and I want my kid to see how hard you should work in life to get things. So, yeah, I don’t know," she added.

Close friends Badosa and Sabalenka faced off in the semifinals of the Australian Open, with the World No. 1 emerging victorious. Despite the competitive match, the two were seen sharing a heartwarming moment in the players' area, laughing together.

