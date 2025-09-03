"I really want revenge"- Carlos Alcaraz issues word of caution to Novak Djokovic ahead of US Open SF showdown

Carlos Alcaraz recently laid his thoughts bare about competing against Novak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open. Both the players are scheduled to compete against each other in the semi-final round.

Alcaraz recently squared off against Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on September 2, 2025. Here, the Spaniard dominated the Czech with a straight three-set (6-4, 6-2, 6-4) win and advanced to the semi-final round. On the other hand, the Serb competed against Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final round, where he dashed the American's hope of lifting the tournament's trophy after claiming a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win over him.

Following these clashes, Alcaraz and Djokovic are now all set to face each other in the semi-finals on September 6, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Ahead of this showdown, the 22-year-old sat for a press conference following his win against Lehecka, where he opened up about competing against the Serb. Revealing that he wants his revenge for the Australian Open quarter-final loss, he said: (5:52 onwards)

"We all know Novak's games. It doesn't matter that he has been out of the tour since Wimbledon playing great matches here. I know he's hungry. I know his ambition for more. Uh so let's see. Uh I know he I played a lot of times against him. I really want to revenge," said Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic got the better of Alcaraz at the Australian Open, as he advanced to the semi-finals after claiming a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over the Spaniard.

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his bond with Novak Djokovic, revealing they don't talk about tennis

Carlos Alcaraz sat for an interview in July this year, where he made his feelings known about his relationship with Novak Djokovic. When asked about whether he learns anything from the Serb, he revealed that although he observes him during his training sessions, he never talks to him about tennis. (as quoted by Marca.com)

"I have spoken with Novak many, many times. I have watched his matches, I have trained with him, and I have also seen some of his training sessions. However, we don't talk about tennis, matches, or things like that. I prefer to talk with him about other things, about life, not about tennis, honestly. I don't know how to answer that question," said Carlos Alcaraz.

Along with this, the 22-year-old admitted that he loves watching Djokovic play tennis but never asks questions regarding the sport.

"I try to learn some things from his game, from the way he trains, from the way he sometimes plays in his matches, but always from an external perspective, not because I talk with him or ask him questions about tennis. I love watching him play tennis, I love every time I have trained with him, the way he moves, plays, and trains, but apart from that, I don't talk with him about tennis."

Ahead of the US Open, the last time Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz locked horns with each other was at the Australian Open this year.

