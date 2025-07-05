Carlos Alcaraz makes it clear he doesn't talk to Novak Djokovic about tennis and gives interesting reason for why

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz recently discussed his relationship with Novak Djokovic, admitting that he has trained with the Serbian and watched him play on many occasions to "absorb" any knowledge. Alcaraz and Djokovic have faced each other eight times, with Djokovic leading the head-to-head record with 5 wins against Alcaraz's 3. They most recently played against each other at the 2025 Australian Open, where Djokovic defeated Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz made his breakthrough at the 2022 U.S Open, where he won his first Grand Slam title. Alcaraz's father was a professional tennis player, and he grew up playing the sport at a very young age. He is now recognized as one of the best tennis players in the world, claiming five Grand Slam titles and 21 ATP Singles titles. Alcaraz defeated Jan-Lennard Struff to advance to the fourth round of Wimbledon 2025.

Alcaraz discussed his relationship with Djokovic in an interview with Punto de break, and was asked whether he "absorbs" some of Djokovic's knowledge:

"I have spoken with Novak many, many times. I have watched his matches, I have trained with him, and I have also seen some of his training sessions. However, we don't talk about tennis, matches, or things like that. I prefer to talk with him about other things, about life, not about tennis, honestly. I don't know how to answer that question."

"I try to learn some things from his game, from the way he trains, from the way he sometimes plays in his matches, but always from an external perspective, not because I talk with him or ask him questions about tennis. I love watching him play tennis, I love every time I have trained with him, the way he moves, plays, and trains, but apart from that, I don't talk with him about tennis."

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic faced off against each other in the final of Wimbledon two years in a row, with Alcaraz winning both of those matches.

Carlos Alcaraz praises Fabio Fognini after first-round victory at Wimbledon

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz took to social media to share his praise for Italian veteran Fabio Fognini after their first-round match at Wimbledon 2025. In a post on Instagram, Alcaraz wrote:

"38 years old?! 😳 Congratulations on an incredible match @fabiofogna! 🤝🏻 It was an honour to share this battle with you at Wimbledon! 💥🌱"

Carlos Alcaraz won the match that went on for five sets with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

