I wouldn't recommend a farewell tour to Roger Federer: Stefan Edberg

For Roger Federer, retirement has been a long-running topic of discussion. The dreaded R-word was first whispered in the tennis fraternity when the Swiss won his 15th Grand Slam back in 2009. And now in 2020 they are no longer just whispers but a loud, full-fledged conversation.

After all, the celebrated Swiss turned 39 a few days ago, and will most certainly not be playing for very long. The important question now is not when, but how Roger Federer will call it a day.

Stefan Edberg - Federer's former coach and mentor - came on to the Tennis Podcast to discuss exactly that with David Law and Catherine Whitaker.

A farewell tour would add pressure on Roger Federer: Stefan Edberg

It was the year 1996 when Stefan Edberg went on his farewell tour around the world. He had previously announced that that would be the final year of his playing career.

That gave him as well as the fans enough time to come to terms with his eventual retirement. Spectators around the globe also got one last chance to get a glimpse of the legend who had created such a special place for himself in the sport.

Even for Roger Federer, it has been speculated that he could perhaps emulate his idol and former coach by adopting a similar retirement plan. It would make sense too, as the Swiss has legions of fans in all corners of the world. Giving them one more chance to witness his tennis live would certainly create a lasting impression.

However, Edberg revealed in the podcast that he had discussed this matter with his former protege and advised him against it. The ‘pressure’ according to the Swede would be too much, even for a player as great as Roger Federer.

“We actually talked a little bit about it and I would not recommend it to anybody actually even if it's a nice thing to do because it does put too much pressure on yourself,” Edberg said.

Roger Federer will be looking to add another Grand Slam to his tally in 2021

If the eight-time Wimbledon champion listens to his former coach's advice, it would be a big blow to his most ardent of fans. A farewell tour would offer much more time to the millions of Roger Federer supporters to terms with his retirement; a sudden announcement would likely leave them shocked and heartbroken.

But as Edberg explained, while the experience of a farewell tour is memorable for both the player and the fans, it can get too physically and emotionally draining.

“There will be too many things going on in your mind. So you know if you’re gonna announce it, I would do it just before my last tournament or anything," Edberg continued. "Or just have it in my mind and not for anyone else to know it. It's just very tough to handle but at the same time it was a memorable year but I would not recommend it to Roger Federer.”

Wimbledon could be a big target for Roger Federer in 2021

Roger Federer is currently ruled off the tour due to an injury, but will almost surely play till the Tokyo Olympics at the very minimum. Unfortunately for him, that will also be the time when he turns 40.

With his body not at its best in recent years, it can be said that the end is nigh for arguably the greatest of all time.