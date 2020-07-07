Stefan Edberg reveals how he helped Roger Federer change his game as coach

Roger Federer switched rackets and modified his game under Stefan Edberg.

Being able to spend time and coach Federer made him feel incredibly honoured, Edberg added.

Stefan Edberg with Roger Federer

For Roger Federer, getting coached by his childhood idol, Stefan Edberg, was a surreal experience. The 20-time Grand Slam Champion had approached the 6-time Grand Slam winner, Stefan Edberg, to come onboard his coaching team to help Federer overcome the career slump he was undergoing in 2013-15.

Looking back on those days, Edberg revealed how much it meant to him to be asked to coach Roger Federer.

'Super coaches' @TheBorisBecker and Stefan Edberg reveal their experiences working with @DjokerNole and @RogerFederer on this week's Tennis Legends podcast 🎾



🎧 Subscribe to Tennis Legends here (episode out Thursday): https://t.co/3mJURW1fub — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 6, 2020

Speaking on Eurosport's 'Tennis Legends' vodcast, arch-rivals Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker came together to share their coaching experiences on the show hosted by Mats Wilander.

Edberg happily recalled his days coaching Roger Federer during a particularly difficult time of the Swiss. Federer had called on Edberg to help as he was eager to change his game style and the Swedish legend was all too happy and honoured to have been able to help.

“Obviously, it was an honour to be asked to coach Roger,” Stefan Edberg told Mats Wilander on the vodcast.

How did Stefan Edberg come onboard Roger Federer's coaching team?

Stefan Edberg coached Roger Federer between 2013-15

After having received an unexpected call from the Swiss, Stefan Edberg had contemplated on the immensity of the opportunity to get back on tour and, more importantly, help Roger Federer stand stronger after a harsh 2013 season.

Advertisement

In 2013, Federer had dropped to World No. 7 in the rankings and had been unable to reach the final of a Major for the first time since 2002, a definite cause for concern. It was at this time that Federer decided to seek the coaching advice of his idol, Stefan Edberg.

“It took me some time to decide. We actually spent a week in Dubai just to get to know each other before going on the tour, but to summarise things: it was great to be around Roger, he’s such an ambassador for tennis – and obviously, yes, we talked about tennis, about strategy," Edberg recalled.

The experience of coaching Roger was incredibly overwhelming for Edberg as well. The 6-time Grand Slam champion revealed, "He (Roger Federer) knows so much about tennis so there is only so much you can sort of teach him because he knows pretty much everything on the court."

Although the 2013-15 tryst with Edberg did not pan out statistically successful for Roger but Edberg believes that he was able to help modify the Swiss great's game.

“He wanted to change his game and that was maybe part of the reason why he took me in to get a few ideas. I think the great thing, looking back, was he switched racket to more of a modern racket – that was really key. He changed his game a little bit. His movement got a little bit more aggressive, which I think he needed to do," Stefan Edberg expressed.

Roger Federer idolized Stefan Edberg ever since he was a kid

Roger Federer with his childhood idol and former coach, Stefan Edberg

Roger Federer's love for Stefan Edberg goes back years to when the Swiss was just a kid, sitting wide-eyed with his eyes hooked to the television, watching Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg battle it out on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

The 38-year-old has always been torn between Becker and Edberg, whose intense rivalry was one for the ages, until a friends intervention led him to idolise Edberg eventually.

“Becker was first my idol until some of my friends said, ‘Why Becker? Edberg is cooler’,” Federer recalled in an interview with ATP Tour. “Is he? Okay, I'll be Edberg," Federer had decided back then.